CANANDAIGUA — Empire Access, a fiber-optic internet service provider, is set to expand into Canandaigua.
The build-out of the network is scheduled to be completed this spring, offering residents and businesses internet, TV, phone, and security services.
“We often find that when we build out towns and cities, the service that is currently available for the community does not meet the standards that we demand,” said Jim Baase, CEO of Empire Access. “We force our competition to improve their services by offering the community a better option for faster, lower-priced internet service. That is what we plan to do for the Canandaigua community.”
People can sign up to receive emails when the fiber-optic service is available by going to https://www.empireaccess.com/where-we-are/check location, by calling 800-338-3300, or by emailing to info@empireaccess.com.
Founded in 1896 with a single telephone line in Prattsburgh, Steuben County, Empire Access has grown to serve large areas of upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania with diverse communication services.