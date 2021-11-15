PENN YAN — Several years ago, a regional “State of Play” study looked at opportunities for physical activity and youth sports in a six-county area of the Finger Lakes and greater Rochester.
The results were not flattering for Yates County.
The study showed only 51% of Yates County youth had adequate access to physical activity locations, compared to Monroe (93%), Ontario (83%), Livingston (70%), Seneca (68%) and Wayne (65%) counties.
“Yates County did not fare very well,” admitted Leigh Berry, president of the Yates Community Center board of directors.
Since then, the board and other community members have been working to address that poor showing. They believe an estimated $2.2 million project on the community center grounds off North Main Street, which will include a fieldhouse for indoor sports and events, will be a big step in the right direction.
“This has been a long, arduous process,” said Berry, who recently addressed the Penn Yan school board on the project.
The planned 9,000-square-foot fieldhouse would be near the current fitness center. It will be a multi-use facility with a turf field and alternate flooring, which Berry referred to as an “overlay,” for indoor sports and other events that would be better suited for a hard surface.
The project also calls for more outdoor facilities, including a full basketball/pickleball court, pavilion, and playground. Berry said funding for that portion of the project already has been secured.
Berry said the project has been approved for a $500,000 grant from the state Parks and Recreation department, although that is a matching grant. The board also has a $50,000 “jumpstart pledge” from Greenidge Corp. and $100,000 in a community center building fund.
Berry noted that Lyons National Bank also has pledged $10,000 for the project.
The community center board has started a capital campaign, and people can go to yatescc.org to donate.
“We do have the state grant, but we have to raise much more money for this,” she said.
Berry said with the community center’s mission of bringing health and recreational opportunities to all Yates County residents, expansion of the current facilities is a natural next step. She added that indoor recreation and/or sports opportunities are now limited to the Penn Yan and Dundee schools, and the fieldhouse will be a needed addition.
Community center officials said about 2,000 people are using the facilities now, and by building a fieldhouse that number could be 10,000 or more.
Berry said with the state grant expiring at the end of 2022, the project should be firmed up and possibly started next year.
“That is the timeline,” she said. “I am confident we can do this.”