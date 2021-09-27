GENEVA — First responders are on the scene of a serious accident on Route 14, at the intersection of Reed Road.
The crash happened about 4 p.m. According to emergency dispatches, it involved a passenger vehicle and a tanker truck, with at least one of the vehicles catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
A Finger Lakes Times reporter could not get to the scene, with fire police citing exposure issues from the crash and fire. State Department of Environmental Conservation officers were among numerous police and fire agencies at the site.
A LifeNet helicopter also was called to the scene.