GENEVA — At times, Karen Shoemaker wonders if keeping The Village Store open is worth the time and effort.
“It’s hard to keep this place going, but our customers depend on us,” Shoemaker said during a recent interview at her longtime business in the Town & Country Plaza off Hamilton Street. “We appreciate our loyal customers and want to thank them.”
Shoemaker is doing just that today.
She is hosting a customer appreciation event to mark her 50 years of ownership. It includes refreshments from local businesses.
Shoemaker and her late husband, Richard, bought The Village Store in September 1972 from a Brockport couple, Jules and Ida Vaiano. They owned the Geneva store and two other Hallmark shops in the Rochester area.
Richard Shoemaker, known to many as “Shoe,” died in 2011. He was a Geneva native who wanted to return to the area after managing several Woolworth stores in western New York and the Rochester area.
“They kind of took us under their wing and helped us along, because it was a very, very big step for us,” Karen said of the Vaianos, who moved to South Carolina after selling their stores but would come back in the summer to check on the Shoemakers.
Commonly known as the “Hallmark store” by local residents, the store sells thousands of cards, holiday ornaments, keepsakes and many other collectibles. While some of those items have sold well for decades, Shoemaker added other products over the years such as Vera Bradley bags, Russell Stover and Andy’s Candies, picture frames, and Geneva and Finger Lakes shirts, hats and mugs.
“Christmas ornaments have kept us in business for a long time, and souvenirs have been good to us too,” she said. “I try to have things that people like to collect, but it seems that people don’t collect things anymore. We try to keep what customers want and we have good service here, which brings people back. We also have our Hallmark products, which are good, quality products.”
Shoemaker taught for five years in the Rochester City School District when she was younger, but she and her husband moved to Stanley after they bought The Village Store. At the age of 80, she remains a substitute teacher in the Marcus Whitman school system.
“We have children’s books here at the store, which people love,” she said. “I am a teacher, so of course I love books.”
Shoemaker said the Covid-19 pandemic impacted her business; it was closed for some time. And, like many business owners, she is now dealing with supply-chain issues.
“In some ways, we still haven’t recovered,” she said of the pandemic.
Shoemaker said the recent opening of Harbor Freight has brought people to the plaza, and she has heard a Marshalls store could be coming someday.
“Harbor Freight has increased traffic,” she said. “The men go there and the women come here.”
In the meantime, Shoemaker wants to keep The Village Store going or sell it. She doesn’t want to see it closed.
“I hope someone can keep it going,” she said. “I would like to help a new owner the way we got help when we started.”