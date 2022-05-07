CANANDAIGUA — When longtime Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero came out of retirement last November in an interim role, he was faced with two big challenges: improving morale, and filling numerous vacancies when it came to deputies and corrections officers.
Morale reportedly is on the upswing. However, hiring deputies and COs remains a work in progress.
“On the criminal justice side, in the road patrol we have four full-time openings for deputies, one sergeant and one investigator,” Povero said during a recent interview. “The jail side is where we really need the help. We are down 20 corrections officers, one sergeant and a chief (following the recent retirement of Chris Smith).”
In an effort to fill those jobs quickly with experienced officers from other departments — known in police circles as lateral transfers — the county and sheriff’s office are dangling some pretty big carrots in front of prospects. They include better pay due to recent collective bargaining agreements, signing bonuses of up to $7,000 and other perks including longevity pay, retention bonuses, a take-home patrol vehicle to save on gas, and healthcare free of cost for the remainder of this year and at a low cost next year.
“Our approach during the last several months has been to examine the salary structure in both law enforcement and corrections. By working with various unions and county government, these CBAs (collective bargaining agreements) were agreed upon by all parties,” Povero added. “Ontario County government recognized the need to show significant improvement to the wages paid to police, corrections and 911 dispatchers. These CBAs recognize and support keeping our excellent, dedicated existing staff, as well as recruiting new employees.”
Povero and other area police leaders said the issue goes beyond lateral transfers, and speaks to a time when many agencies are seeing less interest among young people in law enforcement.
“Recruitment has become an even bigger challenge over the last couple of years. I believe most agencies are facing the same issues,” Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said. “We are doing what we can with staffing, and we try and recruit when an opening takes place or we have a retirement. Lateral transfers are a quick fix to a staffing shortage because they are already trained and certified.”
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said his department is fully staffed at this point.
“However,” he said, “I do see staffing being an issue going forward for law enforcement as a whole. It is no secret that law enforcement has taken a beating over the last few years on a national level. I believe many young people have seen the anti-law enforcement stuff in the media, and it turns them away from the career. We also have experienced officers across the country who have retired due to stress or fear of making a life-altering mistake.”
“I agree there is less interest in law enforcement careers today and fewer people taking the (Civil Service) exam. The era we are in doesn’t help,” Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said. “That said, there are ups and downs in any type of career. We were at a low point, but it is getting better. Those that are applying for jobs seem very committed. We have some new officers in the (police) academy now. They are good candidates excited about the profession, eager and want to be police officers. There is still that drive out there, which is encouraging.”
Ontario County and Geneva
Before he retired at the end of 2018, Povero was Ontario County’s sheriff for 28 years — the longest tenure in county history. One of his longtime deputies, Kevin Henderson, was elected sheriff in November 2018, took office at the start of 2019 but resigned last fall after less than three years on the job following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior and poor leadership.
When he returned in the interim role, Povero told the media he wasn’t going to comment on the previous administration and remains adamant about that. However, just before Henderson resigned the union representing deputies, sergeants and investigators went public, saying Henderson created a “toxic culture” in the department and it did not have confidence in his ability to do the job.
The union said during Henderson’s brief tenure, lateral transfers — officers leaving the sheriff’s department for other police agencies — numbered 17. Union officials said that was more than during Povero’s nearly three-decade run before he came out of retirement.
The union said the full-time road patrol was budgeted for 45 positions, but only 26 deputies were on the road before Henderson resigned. They said three other deputies were leaving soon and several of those remaining were actively looking for positions elsewhere.
Following Henderson’s resignation, county officials said some of those officers had a change of heart or decided to stay when they heard Povero was returning. While he didn’t address that, Povero acknowledged the ranks are filling.
“We also have seven police officers going through the basic training academy,” he said. “That is a pretty good number.”
While the Geneva incentives aren’t as enticing as the county’s, the city is offering salaries ranging from $56,300 to $77,800 for lateral transfers based on experience. Incentives include education pay, bilingual pay, pay for specialty jobs including evidence technician, and full insurance.
In a 2021 interview with the Times, shortly after a City Council work session on police staffing that turned chaotic, Passalacqua talked about putting out a lateral transfer request due to a vacancy.
“We didn’t get a single call … I can tell you that years ago, it was different. This was a place people wanted to work. It’s not that way now,” he said. “I’m not saying that can’t change, but that’s not the way it is now … You go 15-18 miles down the road to the city of Canandaigua. They put out a lateral transfer request and got numerous responses and resumes.”
In a recent email, Passalacqua said the situation hasn’t changed much in Geneva.
“We did have one officer from a nearby agency inquire about a lateral transfer. However, it didn’t work out,” he said. “Hopefully, that will change as we currently have positions to fill.”
Civil Service and pay
Sheriffs and police chiefs who contributed to this article agreed that the state’s Civil Service process for prospective police officers needs an overhaul. In a guest appearance that will appear in the Times on Tuesday, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike says exam results take 3-5 months to get back to an agency for hiring purposes, and leaders are limited to how many candidates they can interview depending on test scores.
“Sheriffs have gone on record seeking significant Civil Service reform and opening up the pool of qualified candidates. We would like to see hiring on a pass/fail entry level exam instead of what is called zone scoring,” Povero said. “If everybody passes, give us all the names and let us work it out, because then you have background investigations, physical exams and psychological exams.”
“I also believe it’s time the state changes some of the rules and red tape around Civil Service and the testing process to become a police officer. The process can be overwhelming and lengthy for a candidate who doesn’t know what to expect,” Passalacqua added. “The current way it’s done is helpful to those who are good test takers due to how candidates are ranked in groups based on scores. It’s not helpful to those who would make excellent police officers but don’t test well because if they score lower, it takes longer for them to be reachable on an active list and some never become eligible within the two years the list is good.”
“It sends a bad message to a candidate who successfully passed a written test but never got a call for employment,” he added. “Some, after two years of hearing nothing and waiting, give up on the profession and move on.”
Peenstra and others agree that pay for area police officers can be far less than they would get from suburban Rochester departments.
“We have lost two officers to Brighton, which pays a lot more. Of course, living in Brighton costs substantially more,” Peenstra said. “We don’t have a lot of turnover, but we are cognizant of agencies offering huge incentives. That does get the attention of other people.”
The bright side
Peenstra said while the grass may literally be greener elsewhere, in terms of money, working for a smaller police department does have its charm.
“We have 17 sworn officers now. I am always conscious about the overall total cost of running this department, but providing adequate services,” Peenstra said. “One thing I would say about working for a town police department — you get to know everyone who lives here, more so than if you are working at a county sheriff’s department, state police or a large city PD.”
“We do more hometown policing. We do some things some police don’t … like an elderly woman whose smoke alarm started beeping at 3 a.m. We put a new battery in for her. That’s not really a police call, but we went,” Peenstra added. “We look at it this way — if your mother or father, aunt, uncle, etc. needed help and didn’t know who to call, anytime of day ... we go and at least get them headed in the right direction. It’s the little things that go above and beyond that matter. We are a very close-knit department. We get along really well, and that goes a long way. Everybody seems to enjoy their job. I don’t think every agency can say that. Leadership plays a role. If you support your staff, like I do and this current Town Board does, and the community support us, to me, that makes the Seneca Falls PD a great place to work.”
“With everything that has been said, I still feel law enforcement is a noble profession and a calling for many people. It is essential for our communities to continue to attract good, well-rounded people into the career of law enforcement,” Dunham added. “I always knew I wanted to be a police officer and couldn’t imagine doing something else. This is an exciting career where you see all kinds of things and get to help people.”