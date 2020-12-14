WATERLOO — The Village Board will be presented with the final draft plan for a proposed art center at 38 Washington St. at today’s 7 p.m. meeting.
The draft plan will be presented by members of the Cornell University Design Connect Program. The art center is proposed for the former Moore’s Furniture Store.
The project team gave its draft design concept to village officials Dec. 10 for review and final changes. The owner of the building also was on the Zoom conference call and supports the proposal.
The board also will consider approval of an inter-municipal fire protection services agreement between the Waterloo Fire Department and the town of Fayette. The agreement would be for 2021 at a price to Fayette of $34,000.
There also may be news on the plans of the state Department of Transportation to replace the aging and closed Locust Street Bridge. That project was approved and funded several years ago and a design for the new bridge submitted.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Be told that the Village Steering Committee met with LaBella Consultants Team to kick off the Connectivity, Access and Parking (CAP) study on Dec. 10. The study will review and make recommendations for safety improvements for different types of transportation in areas of connectivity, access and parking within the village.
There will be a public meeting scheduled after the holidays.
• Consider approval of a loan of $3,900 to Natural Solution Acupuncture Services to assist with continuation of the 2016 assistance program for a new business location within the village.
• Approve the placement of a handicapped parking space in front of 19 W. Main St. downtown.
The meeting will be a 7 p.m. in Village Hall, 41 W. Main St.