MANCHESTER — The world-famous Hill Cumorah Pageant will not be performed this year.
The pageant, which was slated to end its 83-year run in 2020, had been rescheduled for this July. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the final pageant has been canceled for good.
In place of the 2021 performance, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant. This event will commemorate the contributions of tens of thousands of volunteer participants throughout its existence. Beginning July 9, view the spectacle at ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The video will be dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese, also.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we don’t have the opportunity to continue to present the pageant,” pageant President Neil Pitts said. “The pageant has had a long and successful run. The world is in a place today where we just cannot continue.
“Many, many lives have been blessed by this pageant. People in the cast, people on the staff, people in the audience who have come and watched it. Many people have gained a closer association with Jesus Christ having viewed the pageant. But, there will be many opportunities for people to come visit the historic sites. The spirit is still here and they can still come and feel the spirit of the place.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has hosted the pageant in Western New York annually since 1937, announced in October 2018 it would end its flagship pageant in 2020, along with several others around the country. The Hill Cumorah Pageant evolved from a small production using car headlights to light the stage to a Western New York tradition. The 2019 performance saw a cast of 760 and 150 staff members, all volunteers from around the world, who came to New York to perform scenes from the Bible and Book of Mormon in the cradle of their faith.
The Visitors’ Center at the Hill Cumorah remains closed to visitors, although the outdoor sites in Palmyra and Manchester remain open for self-guided tours.
For updates on the status of Church visitor centers, visit https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/coronavirus-update.