SENECA FALLS — After several workshops and a public hearing, the Town Board has adopted a 2022 budget.
The spending plan, which was adopted by a unanimous vote Tuesday, carries a 3% tax increase.
In an effort to reduce the potential tax burden, the board already had cut thousands from town Supervisor Mike Ferrara’s initial draft, much of the savings coming by canceling a 2022 revaluation and putting the idea of hiring a town manager on hold. Additional cuts Tuesday included $4,000 for the Ludovico Sculpture Trail; keeping the code enforcement officer a part-time position, saving $18,600; and cutting $2,100 for public access broadcasting of board meetings. Those cuts brought the tax levy to $12,541 below the maximum allowed under the state’s tax cap formula.
The budget appropriations are $13,836,577 for 2022, up from $12,662,217 in 2021.
Ferrara said the new budget includes $1.1 million of the $3 million received from Seneca Meadows Inc. through the Host Community Agreement. A tax relief fund provided $430,000 in revenue, and $4.4 million came from unexpended funds.
Tax rates next year will be $10.09 per $1,000 of assessed value for those living within the former village limits and $9.92 for those living outside the former village.