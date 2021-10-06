WATERLOO — Although the proposed Trelina Solar Energy Center is not yet approved, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency appears ready to sign off on a package of financial incentives.
The IDA Board of Directors is expected to give the go-ahead when it meets at noon Thursday. The meeting will be held in the county office building’s Heroes Conference Room.
NextEra Energy Resources, the Florida-based company that wants to build Trelina on 250 acres of leased land on the western border of the town of Waterloo, has applied for a negotiated payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and exemptions from paying sales tax on equipment and materials and the mortgage recording tax.
The IDA board gave its initial approval in August, then conducted a cost-benefit analysis and a public hearing. Seven people spoke in favor of the aid package at the Sept. 22 hearing. The CBA showed a 3-to-1 ratio favoring the benefits Trelina would bring to the town, county and state, and indicated two permanent employees and 568 temporary jobs would result from the project.
Trelina is in the midst of the state’s Article 10 process. It has applied for a certificate of need before the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. A decision on the application is expected by December. The review is being conducted based on documents that have been filed, with no public meetings involved.
The seven-member siting board includes two local ad hoc members, Rich Swinehart and Joe Wukitsch, both Packwood Road residents.
The IDA meeting will be followed by meetings of the county Economic Development and Seneca County Funding corporations.