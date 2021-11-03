WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency could approve tax breaks for two businesses when it meets Thursday.
The board will consider making a determination of no harmful impacts on the environment for a proposed incentive package for NY Lodi LLC, a solar farm project in the town of Lodi. If that determination is made, the board will then consider approving the final incentive package of a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, a mortgage tax exemption, and a sales tax exemption for the project.
The board also will consider giving final approval to an incentive package for Keystone Mills LLC in Fayette. That package would also consist of a negotiated PILOT agreement and exemptions from the mortgage tax and sales tax on certain purchases.
The company plans a major expansion of its organic livestock feed and grain operations. A cost-benefit analysis says for every $1 in assistance from the IDA, the town, county, region and state will receive $44 in benefits.
In other action, the board will consider adopting annual policies, receive nominations for board officers for 2022, and consider renewing contracts for various services, ranging from bookkeeping to engineering. The board also will consider renewing contracts with Chief Financial Officer Bob Kernan and Business Retention and Expansion specialist Jim Armstrong.
The IDA board will meet at noon in the Heroes Conference Room of the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive. The meeting also will be live-streamed at www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.
The IDA meeting will be followed by meetings of the boards of the Seneca County Economic Development Corp. at 1 p.m. and the Seneca County Funding Corp. at 1:30 p.m.