GENEVA — The city school district has selected two finalists in the search for Superintendent Trina Newton’s successor.
Newton is retiring in July.
The finalists:
• Patricia Garcia, whose most recent position was superintendent of the Windham Public School District in Windham, Conn.; she took a professional leave in October 2019 after serving at the district for five years. She previously served as superintendent of Hempstead Public Schools, Prince Edward County Public Schools and Central Falls Public Schools.
• Shirley Green, chief of schools for the Rochester City School District. Green previously served as principal at the Montessori Academy in Rochester. Other positions she held at the Rochester City School District include executive director of specialized services, and principal at Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45 and General Otis School No. 30.
Vicki Ramos, superintendent of Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and the search consultant to the Geneva CSD Board of Education, said adjustments to the selection process have been necessary to address school closures and social distancing guidelines under the coronavirus pandemic.
“To keep the integrity and timeline of the search process will facilitate finalist interviews using the feedback from the school community survey, along with the representation of stakeholder groups,” a statement from BOCES and Ramos said.
BOCES spokesperson Shannon Marshall explained that in “past superintendent searches, the consultant typically brings the finalists to the district to visit the school community. However, with the school closures and social distancing guidelines, the Board of Education and Dr. Ramos have modified the search process to ensure everyone’s safety and still receive feedback. This includes a select group of stakeholders participating on digital platforms and the use of the survey data provided by the community this past December.”
Ramos said the Board of Education “remains committed” to a July 1 start date for the next Geneva superintendent.
For additional information regarding the superintendent search, go to www.wflboces.org/geneva. Questions regarding the search process should be directed to Ramos at (315) 332-7284.