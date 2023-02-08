WATERLOO — A Romulus solar farm and a Waterloo corporate office expansion have been approved for financial assistance from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
Meeting Feb. 2, the board approved payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, and sales and mortgage tax exemptions, for 5S Development in Waterloo, a subsidiary of the Sessler Companies, and Kanagy Solar Farm in Romulus.
The 5S project involves a 5,000-square-foot, two-story addition to its current corporate office on Route 96. Company officials say the addition will allow them to retain 20 existing employees and hire six more within three years.
The Sessler family company is involved in demolition, wrecking and property development.
An independent cost-benefit analysis of the 5S project done for the IDA shows a benefit of $33.6 million in the form of ongoing payroll, capital costs, PILOT payments, temporary sales tax revenue and the IDA agency fee and costs of $230,432 for the 15-year PILOT and two exemptions.
The Kanagy project consists of a 3 megawatt solar facility at 5856 Route 414 in Romulus. A cost-benefit analysis shows $618,008 in costs and $6.8 million in benefits. The project would create a handful of permanent jobs.