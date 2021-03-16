JERUSALEM — Suzanne Stokoe is fully aware of what could have happened to her baby kangaroo during a sometimes harrowing 24 hours in the countryside of this Yates County town.
What she prefers to focus on, however, is the outcome and those responsible for it.
“We wouldn’t be talking about this happy story without the outpouring of love, help and support from the people of Yates County,” Stokoe said by phone Monday, a day after “Kaia,” her 7-month-old female joey, was rescued from a brush-filled area near County House Woods Road.
The ordeal, which has gone viral on video, began about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when Laura Michaels was visiting her mother — well-known county resident Edie Mann — at Mann’s home in the area of Williams Hill and Coates roads.
Michaels, a 1983 graduate of Penn Yan Academy and a retired Monroe County sheriff’s deputy, is an animal handler at Stokoe Farms in Scottsville, Monroe County. She was watching Kaia for the day and took her for a trip to Yates County, where Michaels was tying grapes at her mother’s property while keeping Kaia warm in a running vehicle.
When Michaels took Kaia out to “do her business,” she jumped out of Laura’s arms.
“She slipped out of my grip,” Laura said. “I was not aware of how strong and fast she was. She never seemed that strong before. She got out of my grip and took off.”
Laura immediately called Suzanne Stokoe and her husband, David, who headed to Yates County but were an hour away. Laura and her 12-year-old daughter Elizabeth, who Laura calls an “animal ambassador” for Stokoe Farms, went after Kaia.
Kaia, roughly the size of a large rabbit, apparently was seen by a member of the Folts family from nearby Vineyard View Winery; they called 911. Yates County sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Jensen was one of the first to arrive, and he joined in the search effort.
“Brandon had Kaia spotted, but there were not a lot of people out looking for her at that time,” Laura said. “David (Stokoe) came down, and I was sure Kaia would run to him since he is basically her human dad. She just took off, and we didn’t have the numbers to contain her.”
There were several more sightings of Kaia during the daylight hours, and the search continued at night with David, using thermal imaging and night-vision goggles at times, searching with some others until about 2 a.m. in an area inhabited by coyotes, bobcats and fox.
“Once it started to get dark, we got really concerned,” Suzanne said, noting that Kaia is in a man-made pouch about 90% of the time and is bottle-fed several times per day, although she can eat forage and some hay.
“She was like a toddler in those woods,” David added. “If the temperature went down, hypothermia was very possible.”
The search resumed at daylight; by then, the saga was all over Facebook. Kaia was seen about 10 a.m. Sunday by local resident Jason Tietjen, who was in the woods looking for deer antlers.
“I saw something and I knew it wasn’t a rabbit. I knew what it was,” he said. “It took off, but then I saw it again.”
Tietjen called sheriff’s office Sgt. Derek Blumbergs, who lives in the area, and then phoned 911. He also got a phone number for Laura Michaels, then watched Kaia — from a distance, for more than an hour — until a search party could be assembled that included sheriff’s deputies, state police, Department of Environmental Conservation officers, and a large number of county residents.
“Jason is the hero. He did not spook her,” Laura said. “He sighted her and did exactly what a good outdoorsman would do, just kept his eyes on her until we could get more people there.”
By then, a snow squall was blanketing the area, and a group estimated at 40-50 people had arrived by vehicle and four-wheelers. They surrounded Kaia and closed in on her. She was captured in a blanket by Deputy Scott Walker and put in a pouch.
“She was scared, cold and hungry, but appeared to be uninjured,” said Sheriff Ron Spike, noting that Walker is his office’s newest deputy, and an imposing one at 6-foot-6. “I want to thank all the people involved in this effort. This was indeed a first type of ‘missing-person’ call for us. Deputy Walker’s good work will likely be the only capture of a kangaroo in his career. I am just glad the joey was found and is safe.”
Kaia was taken to Mann’s home, where she was fed a bottle and then taken back to Stokoe Farms. Suzanne said Kaia is being seen by a veterinarian soon, but appears to be back to normal.
Suzanne and David said no one is to blame for what they called Kaia’s adventure — or misadventure.
“Laura is very qualified and Elizabeth is a wonderful volunteer,” Suzanne said. “It was just an unfortunate set of circumstances. Kaia was playing a little game of keep-away.”
“I think she was just having a little bit of fun out there — until it got cold,” David added. “I wish she could talk and tell us what it was like out there. She must have eaten some grapevines out there. She had grapevine breath.”
The Stokoes said Kaia is a rescue kangaroo from Ohio and the third red kangaroo at Stokoe Farms, a well-known agricultural business famous for its pumpkin patches, Christmas trees and eclectic array of animals that include camels, baby wallabies, Nigerian dwarf goats, emus, and even a Tibetan yak.
“People love our animals,” Suzanne said.
The Stokoes and Michaels said they may bring Kaia back to Yates County later this year, when the weather is warmer, to thank those who helped find her.
“We appreciate everyone who helped,” David said. “What a great community.”