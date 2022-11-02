In today’s world, most cultures recognize the gender identity binary system — i.e., female and male — a relatively new social construct. Gender identity is separate from biological sex, which refers to a person’s anatomy.
The two, though commonly mutual, don’t exclusively go hand in hand.
A majority of the world’s population is cisgender, meaning they identify with their birth sex. Although, there are some who don’t personally identify with their birth sex, this is known as transgender. Those who identify as transgender typically still relate to the gender binary.
However, less commonly known nonbinary people don’t strictly conform to this system. Merriam Webster Dictionary defines nonbinary as “relating to or being a person who identifies with or expresses a gender identity that is neither entirely male nor entirely female.” It should also be noted that gender identity is also separate from sexual orientation, one’s preference and attraction.
While the term “gender nonbinary” is fairly new, the idea of a non-conforming identity has been around for centuries and was very common up until the late 19th century, when social construct of gender and binary gained popularity and became the new norm for most cultures.
A recent survey conducted by the Williams Institute School of Law at UCLA found that 1.2 million people who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community identify as nonbinary.
Phelps native Eli O’Connor, 23, is nonbinary. Nonbinary people specifically identify as agender, neither feminine or masculine — “just human.” O’Connor, who uses they as a pronoun, said gender identity and expression take many forms.
“Considering gender is a social construct, each individual can shape and mold it to make it most comfortable for them,” O’Connor said. “There is no one solid answer for non-binary folks when it comes to sexuality. It is really up to them.”
How do you know someone is nonbinary? The same with any gender identity, there’s no one look or physical expression; people present or express their gender in different ways. For example, some women dress more masculine or wear their hair short (a societal masculine feature). With androgynous fashion and styles becoming more mainstream, there’s not a concrete way to know someone’s gender identity unless they tell you, or you respectfully ask for their pronouns.
Pronouns, like names, play an important role in identification. Those who typically identify as nonbinary use “they” or “them” pronouns, and wish to be referred to with said pronouns. Some prefer to still use binary pronouns such as “he” or “she” in conjunction with they/them, typically to make it easier for those around them like parents or coworkers who are not accustomed to using they/them pronouns. Just like other people, not every nonbinary person’s experience is the same, and it can be a fluid process.
“I think everyone offering up pronouns in everyday conversations is so important,” O’Connor said. “It normalizes them and instantly creates a safe and open space. I think it makes any individual feel important and recognized.”
The same Williams Institute study showed that 76% of nonbinary people are under the age of 30. Of those, 82% experienced emotional stress throughout their childhood, and more than one in 10 nonbinary people underwent forced conversion therapy. These struggles reported in youth correspond with a survey performed by The Trevor Project.
A sample survey of 40,000 LGBTQIA+ youth ages 13–24 in the United States conducted by The Trevor Project found that 40% of LGBTQ were serious in considering a suicide attempt in the past 12 months, with more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth falling into that category and more than 60% of trans and nonbinary youth engaging in self-harm due to repetitious lack of support from family and school. Many reported that others don’t respect their identities or pronouns.
“I have felt like I have been in this cage, forced to live someone else’s life,” O’Connor said. “It warped my self-perception and made me absolutely hate everything about myself. I never felt like I belonged anywhere, but now I have this community that understands and accepts me for me, and I feel like way more life in me. I have way more passions for things I didn’t have time for because I was so focused on fitting in and being accepted. I also just feel way more comfortable and free.”
O’Connor recounted the journey to self-discovery.
“Growing up in a small town, I knew some things about different sexuality due to the media and the internet, but I only knew a very limited amount about gender,” O’Connor said. “It took me until college to learn more about different gender identities and expressions, but like my sexuality, I believed that wasn’t for me. Because of this, I still struggle sometimes and feel as though I am faking it.
“I am aware that I still present as ‘feminine’ in the binary world, and some days it feels easier to just conform than to have to explain myself every day. Nevertheless, that feeling makes me feel very invalidated and causes me to gaslight (convince) myself into thinking that perhaps I am not really nonbinary, even though it is the perfect place for me and the way I feel about myself.”
O’Connor went on to say the world is “constantly changing, and if you’re not willing to change with it then you’re just going to be miserable” in regards to those who oppose identities outside of the gender binary.
At least seven countries — Australia, Bangladesh, Germany, India, Nepal, New Zealand and Pakistan — recognize a third gender for legal documents. Currently, Facebook offers 52 different gender options for the user when making a profile.
Although there appears to be a growing acceptance for trans and nonbinary people around the world, the U.S. has seen a record amount of reported anti-trans violence. Twenty-nine trans/nonbinary people were killed because of their gender identity in 2021, and 78% of trans and nonbinary teens and young adults reported harassment, including physical and sexual assault, because of their identity. Fifty-seven percent said they were uncomfortable going to the police, and 58% who interacted with law enforcement in the past year experienced mistreatment such as verbal harassment, repeated misgendering, and physical or sexual assault, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
“You don’t have to understand or agree with it, but it takes way less effort to be ‘OK’ and just respect it, than being nasty and mean about it,” O’Connor said. “The identity someone feels comfortable with has nothing to do with you.”
O’Connor said self-discovery and identifying one’s true self can be a daunting task, especially with the statistics and news of hate crimes, but they encourage people to “keep exploring. This is not a linear process. It can be a clear answer for some, or it can take trying a few things before you find what works for you and that’s OK.” O’Connor also encourages those who are cisgender to educate themselves.
While therapy is not readily available for some, and an accepting friend and family environment may not be there, O’Connor said there are other outlets for research and comfort in this journey.
“The internet,” O’Connor said. “I understand that it can be a challenging and dangerous place. However, I specifically search out strong, amazing nonbinary social media personalities. Doing this has been super-beneficial in making me feel very confident in my identity, while also learning more about this community I am a part of. Representation is so important. Seeing this kind of representation of nonbinary identity in local news outlets, the internet, and other types of media helped me gain a better understanding, and can help others.”
O’Connor concluded by telling those of any age struggling with their own gender identity journey this: “You deserve to have an identity that’s comfortable for you. You are loved and important.”
Olivia Bailey is a copy editor and the JumpStart/entertainment/lifestyle editor at the Times. Contact her at obailey@fltimes.com.