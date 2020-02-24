WATERLOO — A contract with Mozaic, formerly Seneca-Cayuga ARC, for lawn maintenance services will be considered Tuesday by the Board of Directors of the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corporation.
Mozaic, located in Waterloo and Auburn, serves physically and mentally disabled persons. It would provide lawn maintenance services at properties owned by the land bank in Seneca County.
The board also will consider a motion authorizing the listing of four land bank-owned properties in the town of Varick for sale with Century 21 Real Estate.
There also will be updates on the status of land bank-owned properties at 156 Fall St. and 16 Barker St. in Seneca Falls.
Land Bank CEO Joseph McGrath also will give an update on a potential loss of funding for land banks across the state. Initial grant funding for the land bank of $500,000 came from LISC in 2017 and 2018. Projects funded by that money have been closed out. McGrath said $100,000 of that was committed to the rehabilitation and resale of 16 Barker St. Any of the funds allocated to the Barker Street project will be reallocated to the rehabilitation of 101 Virginia St. in Waterloo, McGrath said.
Funding of $650,000 for the land bank for 2019 and 2020 is from Enterprise Community Partners Inc. Those funds were used to redevelop property acquisitions at tax sales.
McGrath has told the board that no other funding sources for land banks in the state have been identified for beyond 2020. He said efforts are underway to find a new source of land bank funding. He said the goal over the next two years will be to finish out all grant funded activities and dispose of properties through development agreements with Habitat for Humanity or Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, side lot sales of demolished properties or selling properties on the open market.
Land bank board members are Jill Henry, Melissa Nesbit, Frank Sinicropi, Cindy Lorenzetti, Bob Hayssen, Don Northrup and Kyle Barnhart. Sinicropi is chairman, with Nesbit serving as vice-chairwoman, Henry as secretary and Bill Bordeau as treasurer.