The COVID-19 pandemic forced the area’s higher ed institutions to cancel commencements last May, but Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Finger Lakes Community College and Keuka College all vowed those graduates would get their chance to celebrate.
This May, they will. Each school plans to honor its 2020 graduates, along with those getting degrees in 2021.
“It’s the ultimate moment for students,” said Kathy Regan, chief of staff at HWS. “We didn’t have that closure (for the class of 2020).”
“We’re excited to be able to celebrate all that our students have achieved during very difficult circumstances over the past year, and we look forward to making their commencement a fun, special, and safe day for all who attend,” added Keuka College spokesman Kevin Frisch.
However, one year later, COVID-19 remains a significant health threat, despite an ever-growing number of vaccinated people. About 30 percent of New York residents are fully vaccinated, far short of the so-called “herd immunity” needed for us to eschew protocols such as masking and social distancing that have helped prevent the spread of covid.
Updated guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that becomes effective May 1 allows indoor and outdoor graduation and commencement ceremonies with limited attendee capacity, depending on the event size and location. Such events require face masks, social distancing, health screenings and collection of contact tracing information.
Large-scale ceremonies of over 500 people at outdoor venues will be limited to 20 percent of capacity, applicable to venues with a total capacity of 2,500 or more, while medium-scale ceremonies of 201 to 500 people at outdoor venues will be limited to 33 percent of capacity. Small-scale ceremonies of up to 200 people, or two attendees per student at outdoor venues, will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Proof of a recent negative test result or proof of completed immunization is optional under the guidance.
Double the fun at HWS
At Hobart and William Smith, Regan has been working with a team from across the campus since November to figure out how to handle two separate graduations — one for the 2021 graduates and the other for 2020 — with state guidance still unclear.
HWS will honor its 2021 graduates on May 16 and 2020 on June 6.
As it stands, the commencements will run in an identical fashion as it stands now, but will be vastly different than pre-covid ceremonies, said Regan.
Most significantly is the guest limitation.
“We have let the students and families know that we will allow two guests, but not entire families,” she said, in accordance to Cuomo’s guidance.
Additionally, guests must demonstrate that they’ve been fully vaccinated, had a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours of their arrival on campus or proof of covid recovery within past 90 days.
That is not a requirement under state guidance.
HWS also has decided students will be graduating outdoors in the park-like area known as the Quad — the traditional outdoor spot for graduations — regardless of weather.
“We will be outside, rain or snow,” she said.
However, if the Quad is a soggy mess, HWS is looking at alternative outdoor sites for guests to watch a livestream of the commencements, such as Boswell Field, Regan indicated. She hopes that doesn’t happen.
As it stands, HWS can host the 500 graduates, faculty and guests at the Quad and stay well within state capacity limits. She note that the Quad can accommodate 6,000 in a pre-covid scenario. Regan expects a good portion of 2020 graduates to attend the June 6 commencement.
Different approach at FLCC
While HWS is looking to honor students in two separate ceremonies, FLCC is taking a bite-sized approach to graduating its seniors, said college spokeswoman Lenore Friend.
“The governor’s updated guidance is based on previous guidance for arts and entertainment venues,” she said. “Since we use CMAC (for graduation), we have been building our commencement around these rules.”
She said FLCC plans to have a series of small, short commencement sessions on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 in which students from the class of 2020 and 2021 will graduate in groups of 45, with up to three guests each allowed.
“We will not require testing, so we will keep occupancy to 200 people per session,” she said.
While a vaccine or negative covid test is not required, graduates and guests must complete covid screening app. Those who can’t show the CampusClear screen upon arrival must answer screening questions prior to entrance.
Keuka commencements are works in progress
At Keuka, Frisch said commencement planning continues.
“Keuka College has been closely monitoring all public-health guidelines, so it was helpful to finally see definitive guidance regarding commencement ceremonies come from New York State,” he said. “The college plans to hold face-to-face commencement ceremonies the weekend of May 22-23 for both the class of 2021 and last year’s Class of 2020, which was unable to commemorate graduation in person.
“Our ceremonies will follow all health and public-safety protocols,” he continued. “Further details will be determined as the college gathers more definitive information on the number of students planning to take part.”