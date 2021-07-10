GENEVA — Add some FLARE to your summer.
Finger Lakes Authors and Readers Experience — or FLARE — will host a Zoom session from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
The virtual session will include readings from Finger Lakes authors, an opportunity to ask them questions about writing and time to learn about how readers and authors can connect with one another. To register, visit https://flarexperience.org/.
Participants will log into Zoom at 10 a.m. for a brief welcome and introduction. People can either attend an author reading or participate in a question-and-answer panel with authors on the writing process.
After a short break, there will be a choice of another author reading or a panel discussion about authors and inspiration.
After lunch, USA Today best-selling author Mary Buckham will offer tips and a discussion on how to develop an author and reader relationship. That will be followed by New York Times best-selling author Kristan Higgins speaking at 12:45 p.m., followed by a chance to join a breakout room for an author reading or a Q-and-A panel with local children’s book authors.
The day will conclude with a chat session. At the end of each session there will be a raffle drawing for free books and Finger Lakes “swag.”
Other authors participating in the session are Laurie Gifford Adams, Dorothy Callahan, Angela Cannon-Crother, Jeanne Crane, Sally Crosiar, Maija DeRoche, Mary Pat Hyland, Heidi Nightengale and Vivian Vande Velde.