HOPEWELL — Dave Schlosser may appreciate the trajectory of the craft beer business in the Finger Lakes more than anyone.
After all, the Naked Dove Brewing Company, which he opened on Routes 5&20 in November 2010, was the first in Ontario County.
“The landscape has changed dramatically,” Schlosser recalled. “When we first opened, brewers couldn’t put pints in the tasting room.”
With regulation changes from the state and a thirst for better beer by many drinkers, the New York brewery scene has turned into one of the most robust in the nation.
Locally, the scene is just as impressive. In Ontario County, Schlosser said there’s a brewery for every 6,700 people. And those brewers can be found in virtually every corner of the county.
The numbers are just as impressive for the larger Finger Lakes region as a whole. But it’s not just the number of breweries, said Schlosser. It’s the quality. Look no further than the recent New York State Craft Beer Competition, where Finger Lakes breweries captured numerous medals. Competition tastings were done in Rochester — a brewery hotbed of its own — and announced in Albany late last month.
Naked Dove was among the multiple medal winners at the competition. Its Russian Imperial Stout (Imperial Stout and Porter category) and Exposinator Doppelbock (Amber and Dark Lagers) both earned golds among the many beer style categories. There were 96 entries in the Amber and Dark Lagers category, Schlosser said.
He’s not surprised with the take by Finger Lakes brewers.
“It’s just a great beer area,” Schlosser said. “We have a tremendous amount of breweries, but the quality and diversity of the breweries is second to none.”
An example of the region’s diversity can be found in Geneva at Brewery Ardennes, a producer of Belgian-inspired craft brews. Its Belgian Single garnered a silver at the competition in the Belgian Other category.
Brewery owner Derek Edinger thinks it’s a winner as well.
He said the brew is a light, blonde beer traditionally made by Trappist monks in Belgium. And he explains that the term single refers to a beer’s strength compared to stronger beers.
“We’re very proud of this win for such a light beer competing against other, much stronger Belgian style beers,” he said. “Our customers like our Single beer since its low alcohol (4.3% by volume) follows a recent trend among consumers who are looking for low- or non-alcohol options.”
Edinger notes that Brewery Ardennes also brought home medals at the 2023 New York International Beer Competition, including New York Belgian Style Brewery of the Year, which it also won in 2022. It garnered three medals for individual brews, including its Belgian Bourbon Barrel-Aged Tripel.
At the New York State Craft Beer Competition, Keuka Brewing’s Bluff Point Brown took a bronze in the Brown Ale (American & British) category.
Brewer Mark Musso was thrilled with the award.
“Our Bluff Point Brown is one of our original beers since we opened in 2008,” he said. “It’s really been honed over the years and is really well balanced. I’ve been through a few different malt types and combinations, but I think it’s really dialed right now. As much as I hate to say what beer is my favorite, when people ask, I think our brown would be it. This brown ale strikes a perfect balance between roasted malt flavors of chocolate and coffee with the spicy character of English hops. There is a reason that Bluff Point Brown has been one of our most popular beers since we began.”
Other local winners included Big aLICe, with a silver for its Sweet Potato Farmhouse (Belgian Farmhouse category); and Wagner Valley Brewing Company, a gold in the American IPA category for its Cross Section IPA.
Canandaigua’s Peacemaker Brewing Company took a bronze for its Crooked Soul IPA, and owner Todd Reardon said the win was a pleasant surprise.
“This was a beer we entered as a last-minute decision,” he said. “I always told myself I wouldn’t enter a beer in the Hazy IPA category because there are always so many great beers entered into that category, and figured we wouldn’t have a chance.”
He said Crooked Soul was competing with 88 other entries.
It’s not only a competition winner, it’s a winner at their Canandaigua brewery.
“Before the beer competition awards on March 24 we had brewed a fresh batch of the Crooked Soul because so many people were looking for it and we were out,” he said.
For those looking to sample the medal winner, said Reardon, it’s available again at the Coach Street brewery and will be in cans-to-go starting April 20.
In other awards, the Governor’s Cup was awarded to Genesee Brewing’s Genesee Brew House in Rochester for its Helles Lager. That beer also took home the New York State Beer award (made with at least 60% state ingredients) for the same beer. Best brewery in the state went to Wayward Lane Brewing in Schoharie.
Nearby Cayuga County also did well in the competition, with three brewers winning seven awards. They were led by Weedsport’s Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Company — they also have a taproom by the Bay Bridge in Huron, Wayne County — which grabbed three medals. And winning two medals each were Auburn’s Prison City Brewing and Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard.