PENN YAN — Claudia Baldwin got a call in early July from her longtime friend, Sandra Aman, looking for help for her daughter, a media specialist in a Florida school.
“She asked me if I was still at the Windmill (Farm and Craft Market) and if I was still making animals to sell,” said Baldwin, who owned Flying Colors and sold whimsical crocheted creatures. “Her daughter needed something to put with the books she was giving students for Christmas.”
Baldwin, an original Windmill vendor since the late 1980s, closed her business two years ago, but she never stopped crocheting.
“I asked how many she needed,” Baldwin said. “She asked for about 100, but I ended up making 400. You name it, I made it — bunnies, dogs, cats, alligators, bears, even a few dinosaurs.”
Crochet comes from the French, meaning “small hook.” All of the animals that Baldwin made were small, colorful, cute and cuddly. She made them using leftover yarn from other projects and also from yarn that was donated to her.
“That’s what I do. I make toys,” she said, noting that she also contributed to the collection of 50 bears that were distributed in Yates County this year.
Baldwin is a retired music teacher too. Community need, especially where youngsters are concerned, has always moved her to be generous. And the school in Florida, Dover Elementary near Tampa, had a need. Most of the children who attend pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade there belong to migrant farm workers. Of the approximately 660 students, 92% are minority, and the majority are Hispanic.
“I made so many that I couldn’t really ship them,” Baldwin said. “I have another friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, who was going to Florida and volunteered to drive them. I flew down; there was no room in the car for me.”
Baldwin made the trip in mid-November and visited her friend’s daughter, Kerry Aman, at the school to deliver them.
The parents, Baldwin noted, primarily work in the strawberry fields in the area near Tampa, but they move around too, which can make education difficult. As a former teacher, Baldwin thought that she could make a difference by making the animals to accompany the books that Aman collects for the students.
“These kids deserve something special,” she said. “A lot of them don’t have much.”