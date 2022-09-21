WATERLOO — One way to stay in the swing of things as you age is to play golf.
Just ask Celia “Cel” Muldoon and Doris Wright, two nonagenarians who are regulars in the Tuesday morning women’s golf league at Silver Creek Golf Club.
Muldoon, 91, of Seneca Falls, and Wright, 90, of Clyde are longtime members of the league, which previously was located at the now defunct New York Chiropractic College golf course. Each Tuesday morning from May through mid-September, they head to Silver Creek to play nine holes with about 20 other women who may be decades younger than them.
“It’s just a social league. We don’t have handicaps. We all put in a dollar and just have fun,” organizer Carol Butler of Waterloo said.
The winner of the pot that day was the golfer who made the most pars.
Although they are the elder sportswomen, Muldoon and Wright certainly hold their own. As the teams assembled on a cloudy Tuesday morning recently, Muldoon hoisted her bag into the rear of one cart, while Wright, behind the wheel of another cart, zipped up alongside her.
These two women, active throughout their lives, epitomize the adage that age is just a number.
League member Jean Cosentino noted Muldoon’s strength is that she hits the ball straight. Muldoon, however, points to her laissez-faire attitude as the main reason she still enjoys golfing success in her 90s.
“I’m not one to get upset,” she said. “That’s why I’m still playing. I’m out there for the fun and the exercise.”
Muldoon first took up golf in her 20s when she worked at Kodak in Rochester and joined a recreation league, even nabbing co-championship honors once with her partner.
She married her husband, Bill, in 1956, moved to Seneca Falls in 1957, and though her husband continued to golf occasionally, that was not the case for Muldoon.
“Six kids later, I wasn’t golfing,” she quipped.
In her late 50s Muldoon picked up her clubs again, joining the Tuesday morning league. Although her fellow players admire her straight drives, Muldoon thinks her putting and chipping game keep her competitive — plus the fact she doesn’t seem to get hurt (“don’t ask me why”).
Wright, who retired from Key Bank in Clyde in 1994, took up golf in her late teens. The Newark native said she started playing at a small course in Clifton Springs that is now the site of Clifton Springs Hospital, then moved to Wayne Hills Country Club, where golfing was a family affair with her husband, Donald, and their two sons. She said the best part of her game “depends on the day, but mostly it’s my drives.”
“I’ve been very active all my life,” added Wright, who also co-leads a Bone Builders class at the Methodist Church in Clyde twice a week.
Like Muldoon, she enjoys and is grateful just to be outside exercising and socializing with others who enjoy golfing and gabbing.
“It’s fun,” Wright said. “I’ve been with most of these girls for a long time.”
As the teams started heading to the links for that day’s round of golf, the chit-chat and the laughter moved to individual carts ... where one player said a regular course joke is that bad shots don’t matter “ ... because thank God we’re not in the nursing home yet.”
“This is how it always is,” said league member Diane Hay as Butler, the league’s organizer, quickly agreed.
“The age range is wide, but everybody gets along,” Butler said. “We have so much fun.”