NEWARK — After two tours in Iraq, one in Afghanistan and another in Korea, followed by several years in the National Guard, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Holley III is ready for the next chapter in his life.
As a full-fledged civilian.
Holley retires in August after 20 years in the Army.
“I kind of got tired of moving every two years while on active duty,” the Newark resident said. “Joining the Guard gave me a chance to settle down and cruise my last few years.”
A 2000 graduate of Newark High School, Holley enlisted in the Army after school and went through basic training at Fort Knox (Kentucky). He was stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground (Maryland) and Fort Hood, Texas, before being stationed in Germany in 2003 for several years.
He was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and again in 2006. He later was deployed to Korea in 2008 and Afghanistan in 2011.
In Afghanistan, he was part of a crew in 2012 that recovered a C-17 plane that crashed near an air base. Holley left active duty in December 2013 and joined the National Guard.
“The funny thing is, my Guard unit (in Fort Drum) is right across the street from where I was stationed in the Army,” he said. “So I can look at it all the time.”
His Guard unit recently returned from a deployment to Albany County, where they supported COVID-19 operations by boxing and delivering food. Holley is the son of Theresa and Kenneth Holley Jr. of Newark.
“He is shy to toot his own horn on his accomplishments. He is the type of person that likes to get into his job and lead by example,” his mother said. “He is a hard worker with a big heart. Ken has always had that one person in the unit that he would take under his wing and guide them. Several of his soldiers have come here to visit him. They share that military bond and quickly become family.”
Holley, a detail operator at Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. in Williamson (the former Mott’s plant), has two children — 14-year-old daughter Emma and 8-year-old son Ethan. Holley is affectionately known to his family as Bugs.
“Mom tells people I was loud as a kid, and the only time I would be quiet was when Bugs Bunny was on,” he said. “When she wanted quiet time, she would turn on Bugs Bunny.”
While Holley doesn’t have big plans for when he leaves the Army, his mother said he will likely pass the time tinkering with his Ford Mustang or numerous lawnmowers. Holley admitted to having more than 40 mowers in different stages of repair.
“I kind of collect them,” he said.
“Loves to fix them, but hates to part with them,” his mother added.