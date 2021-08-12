PENN YAN — This has been a special week for Dick Gillespie, and it’s not over.
At Monday’s Yates County Legislature meeting, the board honored the decorated World War II pilot with a resolution — and standing ovation — marking his upcoming 100th birthday. Family and friends will celebrate Saturday with a party at Keuka Lake State Park.
“He was very excited and honored,” said Gillespie’s son Bob, who took his father to the meeting. “He is pretty humble about his service, but he is not one who totally shies away from it. His recall of that time is still quite good.”
Gillespie grew up in the Oswego County community of Fulton, graduating from high school in 1940 and going on to study engineering at Syracuse University. An aviation enthusiast, he joined the government-sponsored Civilian Pilot Training Program in 1941 — before the U.S. entered World War II — and enlisted in the military in 1943.
He was assigned to the U.S. Army Air Corps’ 447th Bomb Group, flying a B-17 Boeing Bomber — dubbed the “Flying Fortress” — on 21 missions over Germany through what was called “flak alley.” He led a nine-man crew and piloted the lead bomber on his last 10 missions, never losing a plane to enemy fire.
“He was just a natural-born pilot,” said Bob Gillespie, a well-known local artist and retired teacher in the Penn Yan school district. “He had amazing vision and was totally focused on every mission, and of course he was a little bit lucky. Many men in his situation were not as fortunate.”
Gillespie was honorably discharged in November 1945 with the rank of first lieutenant. Among his medals are the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Bronze Service Stars, and the World War II Victory Medal.
After the war Gillespie returned home to his wife Jean, his hometown sweetheart whom he married before he went to Europe. Gillespie finished his degree in aeronautical engineering from Syracuse in 1948, served in the Air Force Reserve for several years and ran the family dairy business with his wife and four sons.
After Gillespie Dairy was purchased by Crowley (now Crowley Foods) in 1974, Gillespie and his wife retired to Florida. Jean passed away in 1998 and Gillespie moved to Penn Yan to be near his son, Bob.
Gillespie has remained active during his time in Yates County, such as singing in a barbershop quartet. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2014 at the Yates County Cultural and Recreation Center.
Portions of this article are courtesy of The Chronicle-Express and staff writer John Christensen.