SENECA — During a long career with Cornell AgriTech, then the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station, Charles “Bud” Smith visited dozens of foreign countries.
While he enjoyed many of those trips, he always looked forward to going back to his longtime home in the town of Seneca, where he served for decades on the Town Board.
“I had the good fortune through the Station to visit a lot of other countries, probably between 30 and 40. I worked closely with their people and got to see how those countries really work,” he said. “I would come back home and say I’m glad I live here. I’ve always had this feeling: If you live in this country, don’t bitch about it. Do something about it.”
It’s that kind of direct, blunt talk Smith was known for during a combined 40-plus years on the Town Board and town Planning Board. After deciding last year not to run for another four-year term, his last meeting was Dec. 17.
“He’s the last of a breed,” town Supervisor Drew Wickham said. “The amount of time Bud spent serving the local volunteer fire company and the town is so many capacities is hard to fathom. It’s hard to find people who will do that anymore. Someone like Bud has seen it all.”
Smith, 78, who still owns Seneca Orchards; more than 50 acres of apple, cherry and pear trees behind his home on Orleans Road in Seneca Castle. While he is looking for someone to buy the operation, he will continue to work the land.
“It’s a lot of work. My mind says yes, but my body says no,” he said with a laugh. “That is part of the reason why I got off the Town Board. If I ran again, I’d be 83 before the term is up. I don’t want to do that to the town.”
Smith was born and raised on his family’s farm home on Orleans Road, about half-mile north of his current house. The 1958 graduate of Clifton Springs High School enlisted in the Air Force, although he was medically — and honorably — discharged due to a severe asthma condition he eventually conquered.
He earned a degree in agricultural business from Alfred State College. With the help of his sister, who was a secretary at the Experiment Station, Bud landed a job as a research support specialist for plant pathology. He worked for about two years at a Station lab in the Hudson Valley in the early 1960s, then was transferred to Geneva, where he retired in 1995.
He started Seneca Orchards in the early 1970s, which at the time included more than 200 acres on the current Minns Farms on Seneca Castle Road and more land on nearby Jones Road. He eventually downsized to the current acreage behind his home.
“I always wanted to farm, but because of my asthma I couldn’t be around dust and pollen,” he said. “However, I found out I could work with fruit trees and not be bothered.
“I worked at the Station, sometimes starting at 5 in the morning, then would come back home and work in my orchards until 10 or 11 at night.”
It was also in the early 1970s that Smith was named by then-town Supervisor John Hicks to a landfill committee. It was around the time Ontario County bought the privately owned landfill on Routes 5&20.
“I was on that committee for quite a few years, but I got so fed up with it,” he said. “I was also the Seneca Castle fire chief at the time ... and we used to get calls for natural gas odors all the time. I told the guy running the landfill to either close the damn thing or get somebody that knows what they are doing.”
Smith was appointed to the town Planning Board in the 1970s and first elected to the Town Board in the early 1980s. The county later turned over landfill operations to Casella Waste Systems.
“I have very mixed feelings about the landfill,” he said.
“At first, the county was just giving us $5,000 a year compensation for the landfill being in the town,” he continued, noting the town now gets “millions” as part of a Host Community Agreement and has no town property tax. “Casella running the landfill has reaped benefits. We have been taking the money and putting it into an account that generates interest. That money has helped us rotate equipment in our highway department, which is our biggest expense. Due to the landfill being here, we have been able to almost totally put water in the town. Now we are working on a sewer district, one step at a time.”
Smith has four children. His wife of more than 40 years, Linda, is now in Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
“I couldn’t have done a lot of this without her,” he said.
Smith said his successor on the Town Board, Jesse Orbaker, recently visited.
“He came on his own, asking for advice. I told him don’t be afraid to speak up, because I was at first, but when it comes time to vote, don’t do what you want for yourself. Do what is best for the town,” he said. “I will miss everything about being on the board. I will miss the people and making decisions. I wouldn’t have been on the board that long if I didn’t enjoy it.”
“Bud is a good friend, and I will miss him on the board. Even more, I will miss the historical perspective he brought to the board,” Wickham said. “He has seen and been through everything here. Guys like him are just not out there anymore, and I feel blessed to have had him on the board.”