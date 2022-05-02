GENEVA — As Toni Reed looks back on her 30-year career at United Parcel Service, she recalls a time when she didn’t think she would last three months.
It was the fall of 1992. Reed had been a driver for about two months, enduring some rough patches many new drivers experience, when she had a day that made those rough spots look like smooth sailing.
“I started in Newark. They put me on the west side of town and it was a disaster,” she said during an interview at the UPS customer center in Geneva, smiling at the memory now. “I had a bad loader ... and I was out there in tears.
“I called my boss and said, ‘I can’t do this. Nothing is loaded where it’s supposed to be.’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, we will come out and get you.’ At 6:30 that night, they came out and took the truck. I went back home and they delivered my truck, and it was almost a full truck. It was brutal.”
From that inauspicious beginning, Reed learned the ropes and embarked on a long career that ended Friday. She is the first female driver at Geneva’s UPS site to retire after putting in 30 years.
“I think this is a huge accomplishment for any woman,” she said. “It’s been a great ride.”
Reed, who grew up in Penn Yan (as Toni McMichael) and is a 1981 Penn Yan Academy graduate, is part of a well-known family synonymous with the local Moose Lodge. After high school, she was a phlebotomist at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, a bartender at the Moose Lodge, and a waitress at a diner near Dresden when she asked an acquaintance, UPS employee Dan Olevnick of Dundee, about working there.
“Dan said, ‘Toni, do you really want to work at UPS?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I guess so. I guess I have to start looking for a real job with benefits,’ ” she said with a smile. “Dan talked to Walt Drewno, who was a UPS manager at the time, and Walt interviewed me and hired me.”
Reed’s first day was Sept. 4, 1992. Because of the time she has worked this year, she has enough credited hours to make it to 30 years this month.
After her rocky start, Reed settled into a routine and got better with time. She remembers what her father, Meredith “Jug” McMichael, said to her before he died.
“My dad passed away in June 1994, and his last words were, ‘UPS is a great job, so do your best to keep it.’ Well, look at me 30 years later!” Reed said. “It’s a tough job. I almost quit several times in the beginning. I had my doubts I would make it, but I had some great bosses along the way — Dan Ship, Mike Updike, Kevin Steinkirchner, Tim Crimmins, Brian Graff, Tom Gallagher, Joe Liberati, Mark Delasin, Ned Corbett and a few more. Believe me, without the support of the other drivers and some management, I probably wouldn’t have made it.”
Reed’s delivery area for most of her career was Wayne County, although she did have routes in Canandaigua and Penn Yan at times. Surprisingly, she was not keen about driving in her hometown.
“It’s tough when you know people. Some customers thought they should have their packages first thing in the morning because they knew you. That’s not how it works,” she said with a smile. “We have a system and you have to deliver a certain way.
“I love Wayne County.”
For that last decade or so, Reed’s primary delivery area was Marion and Williamson. An outgoing person, she enjoyed the banter with employees of area businesses and seeing homeowners and their children, who occasionally would come outside and give her hugs.
“I am looking forward to Friday, but it will be bittersweet. I am going to miss all the kids on my route,” she said. “For UPS and other truck drivers, if there is a little kid on the side of the road and they are going like this (Reed mimics pulling a truck horn), honk your horn. It makes them happy and makes them smile.”
While Reed is the first female to fully retire from UPS after 30 years, she did acknowledge that another UPS driver from Penn Yan, Bonnie Basler, likely would have retired after a long career if not for a work-related injury. Another colleague, Paula LaRocca, will retire in June after 25 years loading trucks.
“We have two or three other women drivers. It’s a tough job with a lot of heavy lifting,” she said. “I didn’t start until I was 30. I wish I would have started at 25. There is a lot of wear and tear on your body.”
Reed remembers numerous days when she had to deal with winter weather, including lake-effect snow in Wayne County. Although she couldn’t recall the year, the only time she couldn’t get her truck back to Geneva in a snowstorm came after a large delivery to JL Hammett in Lyons.
“Once we were out on the road we got called in. Half the guys didn’t even leave the building (in Geneva) that day,” she recalled. “A car got stuck in the middle of the road near Alloway, trying to go up a hill. I could have made it in the other direction, but didn’t want to risk hitting someone, and they weren’t plowing the roads. I was stuck out there for eight hours until (UPS employees) came out with a truck.”
Reed, 59, who lives on Route 14 in the Yates County town of Benton, said she had no big retirement plans other than doing some work around the house and spending more time with her grandsons. Her husband, Bill, is retired from New York State Electric & Gas.
“I can’t wait to start eating ‘normal’ again. Now, I don’t have to eat McDonald’s and pizza every day,” she said with a laugh. “I may tend bar or waitress again — on my terms, not anybody else’s.”