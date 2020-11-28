SENECA FALLS — Dewey Fleszar calls himself an accidental business owner and an accidental influencer.
It’s all because of his love affair with the piano.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced artists of all kinds to adapt. Perhaps the hardest shift involved live musicians, but Fleszar has found a new home on the video-sharing social networking service TikTok, where he has more than 130,000 followers and in excess of 1 million “likes.” Not bad for someone who posted his first TikTok video just last spring — weeks into the pandemic.
Those who watched Fleszar, 35, grow up in Seneca Falls probably aren’t surprised the 2004 Mynderse Academy graduate is making a name for himself in the music business. After getting a keyboard for Christmas as a 10-year-old, Fleszar never stopped playing, joined chorus, and was a fixture in high school drama and musical productions. He graduated from Ithaca College with a bachelor’s degree in composition and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in collaborative musical theater writing from New York University. Today, he splits his time between New York City and eastern Pennsylvania.
While he has experience in music and theater, Fleszar is now focusing on a new identity as a piano host — namely as the owner/operator of Dewey’s Piano Party, a party entertainment service. Fleszar plays pre-chosen songs, and guests get a chance to belt their hearts out around the piano.
On his website Fleszar writes how the seeds for this career were first sown — subconsciously — in 1995 during a Christmas sing-a-long at his family home (his mother, Toni, a kindergarten teacher at Frank Knight Elementary School, still lives in Seneca Falls). Fast-forward to about five years ago, to the living room of the New York City apartment Fleszar shares with his husband of four years, Cardozie Jones. While Fleszar knows his way around the keyboard, Jones, he says, is a natural host and incredible singer. They decided to have some friends over for a sing-a-long “and it kinda took on a life of its own,” he said. “There was no forethought to it.”
After about a year and a half of the fun living-room parties, Fleszar knew he had outgrown the apartment and was stressed deciding who (and who not) to invite. Then, he said, it came to him to rent out the back room of a bar — and Dewey’s Piano Party debuted at an East Village establishment in June 2018.
“The fun part about it is that it’s been under my nose the whole time,” he said.
Although Fleszar has a full-time “day job” in marketing for a tech company owned by Comcast, music and growing his Dewey’s Piano Party enterprise are his passions. Earning outside income “allows me to do Dewey’s Piano Party and music on my terms,” he said.
Over the past two years Fleszar has taken Dewey’s Piano Party to numerous New York City locales, as well as Seattle, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. He’s even done a few fundraisers for friends when he returns to the Finger Lakes.
Before the pandemic hit, he was negotiating to buy a building for Dewey’s Piano Party in New York City, and seeing a rise in individuals hiring him for parties and companies calling on him for membership events or conferences. Then COVID arrived, shuttering bars and making singing in close quarters with others unsafe.
The online jump
In April, a social media savvy friend suggested that he post a video on TikTok. He obliged, recording a 60-second cut of “Good Morning Baltimore” and using exactly what hash tags she instructed he use. (“She literally spoon-fed it to me like that,” he joked). By the next morning the video had garnered 6,000 views.
Almost immediately, Fleszar realized TikTok’s potential as a space to share his passion and made a concerted effort to learn the app and post a track a day for others to download and sing along. He makes a point of reading every comment his followers leave and will add their song requests to his running list. Although his long-term goal is still to house Dewey’s Piano Party in a “brick-and-mortar” location, his TikTok success and an upcoming YouTube series he’s working on are certainly help to build his brand.
And, his pandemic musical pivots have taken on other manifestations, too — namely the production of two virtual choir performances, both of which garnered national attention.
Fleszar ends his piano parties with one of his favorite songs, “Seasons of Love,” from the musical “Rent.” In early April — because he so badly missed singing with friends — he asked “20 of my nearest and dearest” if they had any interest in a virtual choir performance. The answer was a resounding “yes!”
“It was April,” Fleszar said. “We were all locked in our homes, not busy and craving connection.”
Fleszar sent piano tracks of each part and asked his “very talented friends” to record themselves on their iPhones and send him their performances. He took those 20 videos and put them together using the computer programs Logic Pro X for the audio components and Final Cut Pro for the video. He then posted it to YouTube, where it now has more than 34,000 views and was featured at the end of an ABC News segment one evening.
“What a joy it was,” he said. “That was a trip.”
Such a joy that Fleszar was inspired to do another virtual choir. He has long loved the song “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” and thought enlisting a virtual choir and band would make a for a meaningful production for Pride Month in June. His goal was to include a diverse mix of voices — from Broadway performers like lead soloist Mykal Kilgore, to more regular amateur singers, including three with Seneca Falls roots.
“I wanted to highlight the spectrum of what it’s like to be queer,” said Fleszar, who himself came out as gay when he was 14 years old in small-town Seneca Falls. “It’s not a monolith.”
Six weeks into the production George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis; Fleszar said it just felt “tone deaf” to release the celebratory track at that time. So, he decided to wait until national Coming Out Day Oct. 11, when again he posted his finished product to YouTube.
“In the end it’s not at all what was planned, but I am really happy with how it turned out,” he said.
So were many people in his hometown, who shared the video on social media.
Fleszar enlisted the help of current Mynderse Academy choral teacher Anna Luisi-Ellis, whom he met on the first day of college; the two became fast friends. Fleszar asked Luisi-Ellis for suggestions of current or former students who might want to be a part of the all-queer virtual choir; within two days she sent him the names of Emmerich Hauf and Alexander Cook. Fleszar himself reached out to Vinnie Loucks, a Mynderse graduate about four or five years younger than him.
This labor of love performance took about 200 hours to produce, Fleszar said, but again was supremely well received — even getting airtime twice on MSNBC on the same day.
Mynderse roots
Among those who saw the video was Fleszar’s former teacher, Doug Avery, who wasn’t at all surprised that Fleszar organized them.
“Throughout high school, Dewey was always a teacher,” Avery wrote in an email. “He was a student leader in our ensembles, and would always help other singers learn their parts. He could usually be found at the piano with other students gathered around.”
According to Avery, Fleszar was an exceptional student musician even in middle school, when he and another student traveled to San Antonio for a national junior-high honor choir that was sponsored by the American Choral Directors Association. In high school, he was a part of every aspect of the Mynderse music program — chorus, chamber singers, vocal jazz ensemble, concert band and jazz band — as well as the Drama Club, with lead roles in plays and musicals. Avery noted he was selected for All-County and Area All-State honor ensembles annually, including All-State Mixed Chorus his senior year.
Avery recalled an experience with Fleszar that has stuck with him, one he feels embodies his former student’s gifts. One year, Fleszar and two other high school students asked to produce and direct a musical for the middle school students.
“Dewey was the music director,” Avery said. “In that project, the teacher in him really blossomed. Those three students, with minimal intervention from me or any other adult, produced an amazing show.”
For Fleszar, Avery was an influential teacher who “pushed me as a musician and a teacher and always encouraged me to reach for the next rung.”
The future
That latest rung is online success, but despite the pandemic positives, Fleszar hurts for the performing-arts community. He realizes he is one of the lucky ones to be financially stable, although not being able to sing and connect in person with fellow musicians has been painful.
“It’s a very tough time for the creative and performing arts community — not just in New York City, but everywhere,” Fleszar said. “(For many) it’s not only the loss of a job it’s the loss of a passion and a sense of purpose.”
In the meantime, he — like so many others — is impatient for Broadway to reopen and live music to start happening again.
“I’m so eager to sit at a piano and have people singing around me,” he said. “I can’t wait for that to happen.”