ROMULUS — During what Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce called a turbulent time for law enforcement, he and his officers are thanking a 7-year-old girl for a recent act of kindness.
Ana Carpenter, a second-grader at South Seneca Elementary School who lives in Lodi, went to the sheriff’s office last week to hand out “goodie bags” to deputies. She met with Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere, among others.
Ana’s mother, Stacey Carpenter, said Ana talked to her earlier this year about the way police are being treated in these times.
“Ana wanted to do something for them and let them know she appreciates them, and thank them for protecting us,” Stacey said. “Ana used her own money that she had been saving and purchased candy and snacks for all the deputies.”
Luce said Ana attached a note to each bag, thanking officers for their service.
“It’s humbling and gratifying that Ana would do this for us. To think, a 7-year-old used her own money to purchase candy and snacks to give to our officers shows how special she is,” the sheriff said. “She made everyone’s day. Ana did this to make us feel appreciated. All I can say is thank you and mission accomplished!”