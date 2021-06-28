GENEVA — When she was in high school and college, Josie Guard envisioned a career — possibly a long one — in the criminal justice system.
And that is what she had for more than four decades — except it wasn’t quite what she had in mind way back then.
“When I was in high school, I did internships (shadowing) with the Geneva Police Department. I wanted to be a police officer,” Guard recalled during a recent phone interview. “Herm Garrow was police chief at the time and he really didn’t know what to do with me, so he always put me in (city) court. I did some ride-a-longs as well, and those were great. The officers were nice and I learned a lot, but there were no female officers at the time.”
After graduating from Geneva High in 1978, Guard earned a degree in criminal justice from Finger Lakes Community College and continued the “internships” — with the same assignments from Garrow.
“It was still through the police department, but the chief kept putting me in court,” Guard said with a laugh. “At one point, Corinne Coutlee (then chief city court clerk) looked at me and said ‘Do you want a job?’ Well, I needed a job, so she hired me.”
The rest, as they say, is history. In late April, Guard retired after more than 40 years as a city court clerk, the last 18 as chief clerk, and has no regrets about what might have been.
“I loved my job,” she said. “This wasn’t just a job. It was my life.”
Guard started in the clerk’s office in 1980. Needless to say, the technology was archaic compared to today’s computers.
“Back then, we had to type the jury summonses and pretty much everything else, including warrants. No computers back then,” she said. “We pulled names of prospective jurors from a bingo-type cage with balls with numbers. The computer system has obviously made things better.”
Guard worked her way up through the ranks, taking civil service tests, and worked closely with fellow clerks and court judges.
“I’ve worked with so many judges, I can’t remember them all. Judge [Joseph] Caito was amazing,” she said. “I was so young back then. He would do arraignments right in his office, not in court, and would make me leave the office for some of them. He said I was too young to here some of that stuff. I had to go out in the hallway or wherever.”
“She wasn’t just a co-worker, she became one of my best friends. We go back to the days of Judge Caito, when I was an assistant district attorney and she was a deputy clerk,” said Tim Buckley, who would go on to become a city court judge before retiring at the end of 2019. “Josie was very conscientious. I would read cases at 4 on a Friday afternoon, and Josie would be there preparing thoroughly for the next week.”
Buckley said Guard knew the line between judicial and clerical duties — and wasn’t shy about pointing it out.
“She was a believer in not holding judges’ hands. She said, ‘You have a job to do as a judge and I have one to do as a clerk,’” Buckley said. “We had a lot of laughs. She was a great team player. She was a great asset to the court system and was a troubleshooter for other courts that needed help with new employees. She always stepped up to the plate.”
“I was very lucky to have worked with Josie, 24 years as a judge and more than 30 as an attorney. I am still lucky to see her as a neighbor,” said city court Judge Lisa Toole. “I would say Josie is the ultimate package. She cared deeply about those who came into her court — attorneys, judges and the public. She was extremely competent in her job, a joy to work with, and a great leader in her office. I am missing her terribly.”
Toole and another city court judge, Bill Hart, said Guard was highly regarded throughout the expansive 7th Judicial District. Both said Guard filled in admirably in Canandaigua City Court when that court needed help.
“I knew her as a defense attorney, prosecutor, and judge. She was the consummate professional for all who use the courts,” Hart said. “She would be the go-to person for all things city court. She was just great, coming up with solutions for certain issues and adapting to change. She would go all-in and is a great friend.”
“Josie leaves behind big shoes to fill and will be greatly missed by all. She was a well-respected leader across the entire 7th Judicial District, not only because of her wealth of experience but especially because of her ‘can do’ attitude,” added state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, administrative judge for the district. “Her willingness to meet challenges head-on and provide candid and creative solutions was one of her many strengths.”
When Coutlee retired as chief clerk in 2003, Guard applied for the job and went through an interview process. She credited then city court Judge Walt Gage with helping her get the job.
“I am not a good interviewer. I just don’t like talking about myself, and some on the [hiring] panel didn’t want me to have the job, but Judge Gage fought for me. He said I could do the job and had faith in me,” she said. “I have really been blessed with great judges. I think Geneva has been blessed with a great city court judicial system.
Guard’s former colleagues say she was an exceptional chief clerk.
“Working with Josie over the years was such a pleasure. As the court system changed with the times, sometimes for better or worse, Josie ensured she kept up on all changes to make our lives easier,” said Barb Kindel, a retired clerk. “If you ever went to her with a question, she had the answer or knew just where to look to find it. When she was presented with questions, concerns or even issues she made sure to treat everyone with kindness and compassion. Josie loved her career and loved serving the community, and it showed every day with her positive attitude.”
“She was a great supervisor and could handle any situation, and she was fun at work — not all business,” added Lesley Taylor, who is also retired. “Josie has a great sense of humor and is just an amazing person.”
Guard is also well-known as a longtime (21 years) Geneva school board member, including a stint as board president.
“I met a lot of great kids from Geneva over the years. When [former superintendent] Trina [Newton] came here and said we need to tell our story, that really hit home for me. We did have to tell our story of great things happening in our school district,” she said. “We have kids doing great things out there as adults, whether they went to college or are doing a trade. When I was in high school and figuring out what I wanted to do, a guidance counselor told me I wasn’t college material. That stuck with me forever. No kid should ever have to hear that. I thought school board was somewhere where I could make a difference. Hopefully, I did make a difference.”
Guard said she decided to retire while she was still proficient at the job.
“I always said I wanted to go out while I still knew what I was doing. I didn’t want people to look back and say ‘Good grief, she should have retired two years ago,’” she said with a laugh. “I literally grew up in that office. The current police chief (Mike Passalacqua) wasn’t even born when I started there. I met many great people in that job and made a lot of good friends.”
Guard has three sons with her husband Tom, who retired from a full-time career with the Ontario County sheriff’s office in 2006 but continues to work there part-time. They enjoy spending time at their seasonal home on Seneca Lake in Varick.
“I just want to enjoy our place on the lake and spend time with our two grandchildren,” she said.