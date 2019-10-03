GENEVA — Less than two years after a "ransomware" attack that disabled some electronic systems for close to a week, Finger Lakes Health is again the victim of what officials are calling a recent "cyber incident."
In response to an inquiry from the Finger Lakes Times, Lara Turbide — Finger Lakes Health's vice president of community services — sent a press release to the Times Thursday afternoon. Turbide said the agency's information services team was able to respond to the latest incident quickly and the scope of the incident was limited.