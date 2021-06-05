GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health is introducing “108 Holes for Hearts,” a virtual golf fundraising event that will benefit cardiac rehabilitation scholarships at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Over the past 33 years, thousands of patients from all over the Finger Lakes have received education and monitored exercise through the nationally certified outpatient cardiac rehabilitation programs at Finger Lakes Health. The programs aim to give patients the support and tools they need to develop and maintain a heart healthy lifestyle, in small groups with others that have had similar heart disease experiences.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finger Lakes Health’s cardiac rehab programs were paused twice during the past 15 months, for a few months each time. Special events such as annual golf tournaments that had provided the largest source of funding for scholarships for cardiac rehab patients were canceled, at a time when these funds are needed the most. In 2019, more than 40% of patients at both sites needed scholarships to participate in cardiac rehab and those numbers are expected to increase this year.
To recoup these funds while maintaining the safety of participants, Finger Lakes Health will launch the inaugural “108 Holes for Hearts” event.
The virtual event will allow participating players to golf at their own rate, at the locations and on the dates of their choosing, with the goal of completing 108 holes over a period of 12 weeks, beginning June 19 and ending Sept. 19. Players will collect, with the help of the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, sponsorships totaling $1,000 each. Players and sponsors can select either site to support.
Finger Lakes Radiology LLC has signed on as the exclusive $5,000 Leaderboard Sponsor for the event, fully supporting five players.
“We are so grateful to Finger Lakes Radiology for embracing this new event, right out of the gate, with this generous sponsorship,” said Helen Kelley, director of development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register as a player, check out https://runsignup.com/108holesforhearts.