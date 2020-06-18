GENEVA — Beginning next week, loved ones and others will be able to visit patients in Finger Lakes Health’s two hospitals for the first time since March.
In according with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement earlier this week, Finger Lakes Health will resume hospital visitation at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, pending approval by the state Department of Health. Visiting hours of 3-7 p.m. will be in accordance with the prescribed state guidelines.
Visitors will be limited to one at a time per patient. Finger Lakes Health’s new visitation policy will include other state specifications such as visitors being required to be screened and signing in upon entry and exit; wearing a mask; and staying within the room of the patient they are visiting.
Details about visitation will be finalized and available at www.flhealth.org.
Meanwhile, Finger Lakes Health also announced Thursday that the escalating costs of labor related to pandemic-induced changes in healthcare has prompted a reduction in its workforce. The organization said about 20 employees would be affected.
“The changes will occur with notifications of impacted employees between now and June 24,” Finger Lakes Health said in a press release. “Positions were reviewed based on changes in service demand and service lines. As a mission-driven, not-for-profit, we focused on core mission activities and stewardship of resources for future sustainability.”
Finger Lakes Health cited canceled surgeries, preparing for a surge of patients that did not happen, shutting down specific revenue-generating programs, and reduced volumes in acute care, long-term care, physician offices, emergency department and urgent care — all due to COVID-19 — as reasons for the reductions, combined with increased costs for mandates such as long-term care employee testing and escalating personal protective equipment costs.
“While we had anticipated that we would see some of this volume return, unfortunately, this has not been our experience to date,” the press release stated.