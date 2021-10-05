GENEVA — The Finger Lakes may be invaded by the spotted lanternfly soon.
The insect is an invasive pest from Asia that feeds primarily on trees and a variety of plants, including grapevines, hops, maple, walnut and fruit trees. It arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014. They have spread to Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and now New York, starting on Long Island and in downstate areas.
They pose a risk to state agricultural and forest health, as they use their sucking mouth parts to feed on the sap of more than 70 plant species, making the plants vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects. Officials worry that the spotted lanternfly will harm the state’s grape and apple crops.
Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and the Finger Lakes Institute are concerned enough that they are co-sponsoring an emergency response webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The program is for municipal leaders, planners, educators and community advocates, said Hillary Mosher of the Finger Lakes Institute, which is based at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
“The spotted lanternfly is wreaking havoc downstate and is expected to take a foothold in our region as soon as this fall season,” Mosher said. “This webinar will help people learn what the spotted lanternfly is, what its arrival can mean to our communities, and how we can build a response plan for its imminent arrival.”
The agenda for Wednesday’s webinar:
• 10-10:30 a.m. — An overview of the spotted lanternfly, what it is, what it does and why it causes worry. The presenter will be Brian Eshenauer, senior extension associate at Cornell University and a member of the New York State Integrated Pest Management Team.
• 10:30-11 a.m. — Thom Allgaier, invasive species coordinator for the state Department of Agriculture & Markets, will speak on the state’s response to the spotted lanternfly. He will discuss what the response is now, what is being done, and how the impacts can be mitigated.
• 11-11:30 a.m. — Mosher, Linda Svoboda of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, and Judy Wright of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County will discuss a response plan, how to mobilize a community, how to develop and disseminate a communication plan, and how to engage stakeholders in the region.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon — A detailed panel and question-and-answer session with experts Dr. Linda Rohleder, Michael O’Neill and Hans Walter-Peterson will be held.
For information on how to register, call the Finger Lakes Institute at (315) 781-4390.