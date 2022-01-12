LANSING — The Finger Lakes Land Trust is under contract to buy a 470-acre parcel on the east shore of Cayuga Lake from New York State Electric & Gas.
The property, known as Bell Station, has 3,400 feet of shoreline. According to the trust, it’s the largest privately owned parcel of shoreline remaining in the Finger Lakes.
The trust must raise $500,000 quickly to complete the purchase, and the Ithaca-based organization is seeking support from the community. To make a pledge toward the purchase, visit www.fllt.org.
The trust has been pursuing the conservation of the Bell Station property for several years, with the support of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC has designated the trust as its agent to acquire land for preservation.
NYSEG bought the land as the site for a nuclear power plant that was never built. The trust’s acquisition plan nearly fell part early last year when NYSEG proposed an online auction to sell Bell Station to the highest bidder, emphasizing its potential for shoreline development. That auction was scheduled to take place in October 2021, but pressure from Gov. Kathy Hochul, the DEC, the trust and others resulted in NYSEG canceling the auction and signing a purchase agreement with the FLLT.
“We are particularly grateful to Gov. Hochul and the strong leadership of DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles for putting together a coalition of support to make his agreement happen,” FLLT Executive Director Andy Zepp said. “This is a tremendous win for the Finger Lakes and all residents of New York state.”
Bell Station features wooded hillsides overlooking the lake, extensive fields, and several small streams with cascading waterfalls. It is considered a priority project in the New York State Open Space Plan.
Trust officials said acquisition of the land will enhance public access to the east side of Cayuga Lake, whose land is 90% privately owned. Zepp said permanent conservation will prevent residential development on the steep hillside bordering the lake, helping to safeguard the lake’s water quality and prevent future harmful algal blooms.
Zepp said the trust will work with the town of Lansing, Tompkins County, and the DEC to have the conservation area transferred to the state and managed by the DEC as a wildlife management area, open for recreational uses such as hiking, cross country skiing, wildlife watching, hunting and fishing. The trust is also planning to use the eastern most portion of the property for solar energy production in partnership with the town of Lansing.
The purchase is being aided by a low-interest loan from the Park Foundation.
The trust also has secured a conservation easement from owners Stephen and Jeanette Decker for a 63-acre parcel of undeveloped land south of Canandaigua Lake. The parcel is adjacent to the 6,800-acre High Tor Wildlife Management Area, which spans portions of Ontario and Yates counties. The easement will prohibit subdivision of the property and allow for selective uses such as timber harvesting.
FLLT, which was established in 1989, owns and manages a network of more than 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and hold perpetual conservation easements on 168 properties that remain in private ownership.