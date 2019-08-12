BRANCHPORT — The morning weather on Aug. 3 was picture perfect as Paddle Keuka 5K racers prepared for its start at the base of Keuka Lake. Participants warmed up with a casual paddle down Sugar Creek where they took their spot at the starting line.
It was a colorful sight to see — the kayaks, SUPs and canoes dotting the lake with all shades of the rainbow. With the sun glistening on peaceful Keuka Lake, the horn signaled the start of the race and paddles splashed their way along the triangular shaped course, designed to ensure an optimal path for the racers, around buoys and amidst the safety boat and kayak team.
After the race, volunteers served light refreshments as the Grove Boys Catering team fired up the grill. A DJ played a mix of classic and current hits that kept the crowd moving, as everyone mingled, purchased raffle tickets and race t-shirts, before feasting on fresh, tasty chicken BBQ.
Paddling for his fourth time, racer Adam Dwyer, reached out to Finger Lakes Museum staff to share his appreciation for the race, saying, “I’d like to thank and recognize the FLM for another well planned and coordinated Paddle 5K! Four years and it gets better every year.”
Doug Daniels, another longtime Paddle Keuka racer, describes the race as a great way to catch up with friends, saying, “I am getting to know some regulars and it becomes a nice reunion. The organization was great. Fun!”
The FLM thanks its sponsors: LNB Bank, Yates County Chamber of Commerce, Dudley Poultry, Canandaigua Sailboarding, Red Jacket Orchards, Camp Good Days, Longs Cards and Books, and McMillan Welch Realty. Without the support of these and the additional 5K sponsors, as well as the dedicated group of volunteers, the race would not have been the success that it was this year.
For a full list of Paddle Keuka 5K sponsors, go to https://www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/post/paddle-keuka-5k-sponsors.
For additional photos of the race, “like” the Finger Lakes Museum Facebook page, where Museum volunteer Helen Heizyk captured all the smiling faces and excitement of the day.
The Finger Lakes Museum is a 501©(3), not-for-profit organization and is chartered by the New York State Education Department. Please visit www.FingerLakesMuseum.org for more information or to contribute.
