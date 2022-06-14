BRANCHPORT — Those with a sentimental attachment to the former school in this Yates County hamlet may want to say their goodbyes before too much longer.
At a recent meeting, the Jerusalem Planning Board approved an application from Finger Lakes Museum to demolish the structure that measures more than 17,000 square feet and build a museum of more than 15,000 square feet in its place.
The museum now uses part of the school building and nearby grounds off Guyanoga Road. Museum officials did not respond to an email from the Times on when the demolition/construction would happen.
Yates County Legislator Tim Cutler, who chairs the Jerusalem Planning Board, said museum officials will work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Yates County Soil & Water Conservation District. The area includes nearby wetlands and Sugar Creek, a major tributary on the north end of Keuka Lake. Cutler said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could be involved too.
The Yates County Planning Board approved the museum project previously. It features a rear deck/patio area, landscaping and gardens, pedestrian paths, lighting, programming spaces, an outdoor recreation area, playground, and pole barn for offices and maintenance.
The existing parking space will be improved.
“There seemed to be a good deal of support from the members,” county Planner Jeff Ayers said of the board. “Generally, their comments indicated they thought the project would have a positive impact on the county.”