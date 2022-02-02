ALBANY — The region’s state legislators are blasting a decision by a three-member wage board to phase in a 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers over the next 10 years.
Currently, farm workers in New York don’t qualify for overtime until they reach 60 hours of work.
The 2-1 vote by the three-member wage board — the lone dissenter was New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher — capped a series of public hearings this month that heated up debate over compensation for agricultural workers in New York, many from Mexico, Guatemala and other countries.
Farm workers in New York didn’t qualify for overtime pay until 2020, when the state changed the law to mandate extra pay for workers who exceeded 60 hours a week.
The board voted Friday to lower the farm threshold by four hours every other year, starting with overtime after 56 hours on or after Jan. 1, 2024.
Crop farmers who grow vegetables and apples say they would be particularly hard hit when extra seasonal labor is needed. They say higher overtime costs will make them less competitive with farms in other states.
Farmers and many of the legislators that represent them warn the extra costs would wipe out marginal farms, hobble others, and actually reduce workers’ earnings if farmers cap hours to manage expenses.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-131 of Lyons, is a longtime farmer.
“The result of the Farm Laborers Wage Board is the epitome of what is wrong with Albany bureaucrats,” he said. “Despite financial reports and hours of testimony demonstrating true accounts of how lowering the overtime threshold has been a burden onto both farms and farmers alike, the wage board implemented policy that will further smother the industry. … This vote continues their tone-deaf approach of over-legislating the rural parts of our state. This will only further drive out the existence of long-standing local farms, which are vital to our economy. The decision of the wage board was short-sighted and a continuation of the majority’s goal to regulate every corner of our state.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, said the board was intent on approving the measure.
“It’s clear that this was a preordained decision by this wage board,” he said. “The hours of testimony from farmers, farm workers, farm advocates, agricultural representatives and community leaders were still echoing across this state in near-unanimous opposition to lowering the overtime threshold, and the board took no time at all before coming out with a disastrous decision.”
State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, said New York farms are already facing significant challenges.
“Our farmers have acted heroically over the past two years dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. “They are facing rising inflation, increased costs and prices on items like fuel and fertilizer, a workforce shortage and a supply chain crisis. They are not able to increase prices to cover these costs. Now, to add further insult to injury, if Gov. Hochul and her labor commissioner decide to move forward with this disastrous recommendation they will have to bear the responsibility for decimating the family farm in New York state.”
California already has been lowering farm overtime levels in phases over several years. Starting this year, larger farms in California had to begin providing overtime after 40 hours. Washington state approved a law last year phasing in overtime pay for agricultural workers.
Farmers argue that the well-meaning policy would not be in the best interests of the many migrant workers who come north during harvest seasons to make as much money as possible, often to send back home. That’s because they could be forced to limit hours to mitigate overtime expenses.
“The farm workers coming here are not looking for short hours and time off,” said Kim Skellie, New York Farm Bureau’s District 3 director and a partner at El-Vi Farms in Newark. “They are looking to work and to send money back to their families.”
He said orchards and vegetable farms in other states, and Canada which don’t limit hours will become more attractive employers to these workers than New York’s farms.
Worker advocates dismiss the concerns, noting New York farms have already adapted to higher minimum wages and 60-hour overtime.