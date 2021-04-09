ALBANY — The region’s state legislators, all Republicans, used words like “reckless” and “irresponsible” to describe the state’s new $212 billion budget passed by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature this week and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Th 2021-22 spending plan is the largest budget of Cuomo’s 10-year tenure and is significantly larger than his version of the budget proposed in January. It also calls for spending about $18 billion more than this year’s budget.
It legalizes mobile sports betting and contains $2.4 billion in rental relief, $1 billion of relief funding for small businesses and the arts and includes $2.1 billion for “excluded” workers that include undocumented immigrants. It also features a record $29.5 billion in school aid — an 11-percent increase.
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, is among the region’s legislators blasting the spending plan.
“This budget is incredibly irresponsible, and will adjust the people and government of our state to spending levels we will be unable to sustain in the years to come,” he said. “Worse yet, even with the budget being as large as it is, it still fails to prioritize working families and small businesses, allocating twice as much funding to an illegal immigrant stimulus program as it does to small business recovery.”
Fellow state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, said on Facebook that he has “great concern on where we are going financially and that we must stop spending at this level. Albany seems to forget that this money is yours and not New York State’s.”
Fellow Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, called the budget “a fiscally irresponsible document that significantly increases taxes, spending and state debt and will have a negative ripple impact on our economy and all New Yorkers for years to come.”
On the Senate side, Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, also assailed the spending plan.
“This budget gets so many priorities wrong,” she said. “It includes $2.1 billion for direct payments to undocumented workers. Senate Democrats made this their priority, instead of boosting support for small businesses, veterans, people with developmental disabilities, seniors, or individuals with mental health challenges.”
Helming said the budget “spends more than the states of Texas and Florida combined. It spends almost as much as California, which has double the population of New York.”
And her colleague, state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, called the budget “reckless and irresponsible. … Gov. Cuomo and the legislative Democrat supermajorities are enacting an outrageous tax-and-spend plan that will force future generations of taxpayers to foot an enormous bill because the far-left, extremely liberal, largely New York City-based wing of the Democratic party is in control of the agenda.”
The Albany Times Union contributed to this report.