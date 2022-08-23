ALBANY — New York’s Republican lawmakers — including those from the Finger Lakes region — are attempting one last time to kill a plan to pay farm laborers overtime for working more than 40 hours a week.
It comes as a meeting set for Sept. 6 by the state’s Farm Laborers Wage Board is expected to advance a report affirming its January recommendation to lower the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours.
Under the current proposal, the shift would not be immediate. The board is suggesting it be phased in over 10 years. Every two years, beginning in 2024, the overtime threshold would decrease four hours per week until reaching the 40-hour point in 2032.
If the board affirms the decision Sept. 6, the recommendation will be sent on to Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. She will have 45 days to accept or reject the board’s recommendation.
The state’s current standard of a 60-hour work week before a farm laborer qualifies for overtime is relatively new. It came into law in 2020 after a prolonged campaign by New York Farm Bureau opposing it.
Previously, farm workers had no legal right to overtime.
The region’s state legislators have joined calls to scrap the 40-hour provision.
“The proposed reduction of the farm laborer overtime threshold threatens the life of agriculture in New York,” said Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester. “I have no doubt this overtime threshold reduction will increase food prices. When grocery store trips are becoming more and more stressful for hardworking families because of rampant inflation, the last thing we need to do is make matters worse. Our farmers won’t be able to compete with neighboring states that don’t have these burdensome regulations.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons and a longtime farmer, said the wage board’s recommendation shows a lack of understanding of agriculture.
“Lowering the farm laborer overtime threshold will be completely devastating to local farms as they are already under such financial pressure with inflation and gas prices directly harming their operations,” he said. “Farm owners will be forced to shut down if the overtime threshold decreases from 60 hours to 40 hours, because the costs will prohibit farmers from keeping their doors open. The work on farms is endless and should not be compared to a normal 40-hour work week.”
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, said 70% of public testimony delivered in front of the wage board supported keeping the current threshold at 60 hours.
“A Farm Credit East study predicts that annual costs to farmers statewide will increase by $129 million, farm labor costs will increase by 42%, and net farm income will decrease by 20%.” he said. “A Cornell University study showed that 70% of migrant workers would seek opportunities in other states to increase their earning potential if the threshold were lowered.”
Local senators offered similar arguments.
“New York’s farmers generate billions of dollars for the state’s economy,” said state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “They support our communities by providing jobs, keeping money in the local economy and producing high-quality foods and beverages. The state should be focused on making it easier to do business in New York, not harder.”
Added state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats: “Gov. (Kathy) Hochul has been determined, from the start, to finish what former Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo set in motion. If the overtime threshold is lowered, it will change the face of New York State agriculture as we have known it for generations. It will produce a nightmare of a ripple effect across local communities and economies in every region of this state — but especially upstate in regions like I represent throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.”
Brenda McDuffie, president of the Buffalo Urban League, and Denis Hughes, former president of the New York state AFL-CIO, voted in favor of the change, while New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher voted against it. They are the three members who make up the Farm Laborers Wage Board.
In the state budget, Hochul enacted a tax credit that would offset the costs of overtime. Payments would be offered every six months, following lobbying from the Farm Bureau for faster installments. Taxpayers would essentially cover the cost of the difference in salary between the current overtime threshold and the current 60-hour one. It’s estimated to run at about $130 million annually. Republican lawmakers have dismissed the subsidy as unsatisfactory.
Palmesano is urging residents opposed to the reduction in the overtime threshold to call Hochul’s office at 518-474-8390 and Reardon’s office at 518-457-9000..