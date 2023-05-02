ALBANY — New York state has a budget deal — kind of.
Late last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined the framework of a $229 billion agreement. Hochul said it includes changes to the state’s bail laws and continues efforts to crack down on gun violence. It fully funds foundation aid for schools while also boosting the number of charter schools, expanding child care access, and adding funding to implement the state’s aggressive climate policies.
Gone is her housing plan, which would double the expected housing growth over the next decade. It received opposition from both Republican and suburban Democratic lawmakers.
Hochul also noted changes to the state’s bail laws, which would return the discretion judges had prior to 2019 to hold defendants accused of “serious crimes” on bail or in jail pretrial.
However, while there is apparently a deal between Hochul and the Democratic majorities in the Assembly and Senate, there have been no bills passed. Thus, the state remains without a spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The Legislature’s budget deadline was April 1.
Lawmakers are expected to begin voting on bills this week, but there are few details at this point, said James Meddleton, a spokesperson for Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats.
O’Mara and other state legislators criticized the lack of progress on a spending plan.
“All we have at the moment on this late state budget is Gov. Hochul’s ‘take my word for it’ agreement,” he said. “There are no specific details. There’s no legislation for the public to review. Negotiations go on entirely behind closed doors. That’s especially troubling in this era of complete one-party control of state government where there is an unprecedented lack of legislative checks and balances. It’s a broken process that keeps producing bloated state budgets that taxpayers will never be able to afford.”
The lack of detail also bothers Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua.
“We do not have any budget bills to review yet, so details are limited,” she said. “Some hopeful progress: giving judges more discretion to set bail, funding to support children’s mental health, support for vocational education programs, cracking down on illegal marijuana shops. Some concerns: record spending, no tax relief, aggressive timeline for electrification.”
The region’s Assembly members expressed concerns as well.
“I am disappointed our state budget is now nearly a month late,” Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, said Friday. “Adding insult to injury, this late $229 billion budget is bloated beyond reason — it is almost twice the size of Florida’s state budget. … Despite this ridiculousness, I am glad a conceptual agreement has been presented. I am hopeful the budget will deliver at least some of the things it promised. It is looking like Gov. Hochul’s housing plan could be removed from the budget, which would be a huge win for municipalities, though nothing is final until it’s printed.
“We could see funding directed towards programs associated with mental health, home health care aide salaries, the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program and school budgets, all of which I have fought for since my election into the Assembly. I am anxious to see whether a compromise has been reached with respect to bail reform, but as always, the devil’s in the details. We will see how things unfold next week.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, is frustrated by the lack of details as well.
“After several weeks we will be presented with a budget,” he said. “Rumors are the governor is removing her housing plan, making changes to bail reform and raising the minimum wage. I can’t wait to head back to Albany to hear the details and find out how this $229 million budget will affect the people of New York, especially here in the 130th District.”