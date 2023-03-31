ALBANY — Some of the area’s state legislators say they welcome Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposals to crack down on unlicensed cannabis sellers that have popped up across the state and in the Finger Lakes region.
But some aren’t sure the regulations go far enough to stop these shops from “selling” cannabis products through a variety of sketchy methods.
Last week, Hochul unveiled legislation that would increase civil and tax penalties for unlicensed and illicit cannabis sales in New York. The legislation would also increase enforcement powers for the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance, and close stores engaged in the illegal sale of cannabis. The legislation amends the Tax Law and the Cannabis Law to enable the Office of Cannabis Management, the Department of Taxation and Finance, and local police to enforce restrictions on unlicensed storefront dispensaries.
According to Hochul’s office, the legislation would restructure current illicit cannabis penalties to give Taxation and Finance peace officers enforcement authority, and would impose new penalties for retailers that evade state cannabis taxes. Additionally, it would clarify and expand the Office of Cannabis Management’s authority to seize product and establish procedures for governmental entities to shut down unlicensed businesses.
Violations of the law could lead to fines of $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products and would allow the Office of Cannabis Management to fine businesses $10,000 per day for engaging in cannabis sales without a license, the governor said.
Among those supporting the moves is state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester.
“I fully support Gov. Hochul’s proposal to crack down on illegal cannabis stores,” he said. “Far too many illegal shops have popped up after the legalization of cannabis in New York, allowing black-market sales to skyrocket. These places undermine the legality of cannabis stores that have navigated the proper channels to obtain a license to sell. These places also tend to out-compete legal stores and dispensaries for their cheap prices and reputation.
“Enough is enough. Law enforcement should be provided the funding and staff required to crack down on illegal sellers.”
Two other regional representatives, state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, say the legislation needs more teeth. They have sponsored legislation to subject the illegal operators not only to civil law but to criminal law.
“The governor’s proposed actions do not go far enough to stop the proliferation of these illegal operations,” O’Mara said. “It would continue to be nothing more than a slap on the wrist and put forth no real consequences to shut down sticker stores. We need to make it clear that these businesses cannot operate and strictly enforce serious criminal and civil consequences for any owners who continue to do so.”
Palmesano agreed.
“I appreciate the governor recognizing the threat of illegal cannabis or ‘sticker stores’ within our communities, but her proposed legislation does not go far enough,” he said. “That’s why I urge her to work with us and get legislation … that I sponsor with Sen. O’Mara signed.”
Unlicensed operators have flourished amid the slow rollout of the state’s licensing program, with New York issuing just a handful of dispensary licenses. Further hampering the rollout: a federal court injunction blocking the state from issuing licenses in regions where Michigan-based Variscite NY One wanted to operate, including the Finger Lakes. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court narrowed the scope of the temporary injunction, allowing the state to issue licenses in all regions except the Finger Lakes.
The first round of licenses were designed to go to those who had pot convictions in their pasts, or their relatives did, in an attempt to make sure those directly impacted by drug law enforcement had access to the new opportunities. Variscite’s lawsuit alleges that is a violation of constitutional interstate commerce protections.