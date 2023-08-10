WASHINGTON — A National Park Service feasibility study has determined that 14 counties in the Finger Lakes region meet the criteria for inclusion in the National Heritage Area System.
The Park Service delivered the study to Congress in July. Four of the counties studied are Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
The study evaluated the 14 counties according to congressionally established criteria and the National Heritage Area Feasibility Study guidelines. Those guidelines include:
• Themes of national significance represented by natural, cultural and historic resources.
• Ongoing customs and traditions related to the area’s distinctive landscape and its peoples.
• The potential for future conservation, education and recreational opportunities.
• Resources related to the identified themes that retain a level of integrity that supports interpretation.
• Local support for a potential National Heritage Area designation and its boundary.
• The identification of a potential local coordinating entity.
The NPS study team consulted subject matter experts, state and local governments, sovereign native nations, non-governmental organizations, businesses, and the public as part of the study process.
“The study found a wide range of resources connected to the Finger Lakes geography and identity,” NPS representative John Warren said. “Together, these create a distinctive landscape with unique physical, historic and cultural connections. The many sites, municipalities and organizations within the study area represent a nationally important area which could form a viable national heritage area and support efficient management of the sites through collaboration among active partners.”
The study found that Central New York’s landscape is nationally important for its association with the distinct geological formations of the Finger Lakes. This landscape served as home to North American democracy via the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. It is also the home of the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement in Seneca Falls.
According to federal legislation, Congress designates NHAs as places where natural, cultural and historical resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important stories. The feasibility study serves as the reference source for those interested in the potential creation of an area in the National Heritage Area System, but is not a decision document.
Unlike national parks, NHAs are not federally owned property, but exist as cover in lived-in communities. NHAs may include parks or other federally owned property. However, a local organization manages the NHA in partnership with individual citizens, local, state, federal and sovereign Native Nation governments and non-profit and business sector groups. The goal for the partnerships is to preserve the integrity of the area’s distinctive landscape and nationally important stories so that current and future generations can understand this relationship to the land.
“Since the NHAs are not federally owned, the federal government does not acquire land, manage land or change land use controls through their creation,” Warren said.
The National Park Service can provide technical, planning and financial assistance to NHAs, but decisions are made by the local NHA authority.
The study is available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FingerLakes.