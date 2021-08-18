WASHINGTON — The region’s congressional representatives joined in the chorus of criticism over President Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in the rapid takeover of the nation by the Taliban.
John Katko called it “gut-wrenching” and Tom Reed called it “horrifying.”
On Monday, a defiant Biden rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.
Biden admitted the pace of the Taliban’s takeover of the war-torn nation was faster than the administration anticipated. But he expressed no second thoughts about his decision to stick by the U.S. commitment, formulated during the Trump administration, to end America’s longest war, no matter what.
The most strident criticism from the local congressional delegation, all Republicans, came from Katko, R-24 of Camillus, who represents Wayne County and is the ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security.
“President Biden delivered the most tone-deaf national security address in recent memory,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday. “As Americans watch the gut-wrenching visuals out of Afghanistan, President Biden proudly stood by his disastrous decision to abandon the Afghan people who fought side by side with U.S. troops, while casting blame on everyone except himself. The botched and rushed draw-down risks a terrorist safe haven and poses a real risk to the homeland from foreign terrorism.”
Katko said the withdrawal presents a security risk for the U.S.
“With three weeks until the 20th anniversary of September 11th, the Taliban is in full control of Afghanistan and can once again create a safe haven for terrorism — the type of breeding ground that we previously vowed to ‘never forget.’ This is a complete gut-punch to our troops and their families, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Reed, R-23 of Corning, also was critical of Biden.
“The situation in Afghanistan is nothing short of horrifying and is a complete failure of leadership,” he said. “This administration made the final decision and executed on its plan. It failed. I can attest to the fact that real people have died as a result. As we speak, our team is continuing to work to help get families of U.S. citizens safely out of the country. I honestly do not think such efforts will succeed, but we must continue to try.”
Reed said politics must be put aside.
“We all must stop worrying about the spin or how to politically capitalize on this situation,” he said. “The number one priority is to save lives.”
Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-27 of Buffalo, said the Biden administration botched the withdrawal on many fronts.
“Five weeks ago, President Biden addressed the nation and vowed it was ‘unlikely’ we would see Afghanistan overrun by the Taliban and that we would not see Americans being evacuated from our embassy,” he said. “His administration failed to plan for that exact scenario, despite the warning signs, and has now handed Afghanistan over to the Taliban. This negligence has put Americans and our allies in harm’s way, put Afghan women and children at the hands of a regime known for human rights atrocities, and weakened our national security. History will remember this as one of the most devastating foreign policy failures in our nation’s history.”
The U.S. military is coordinating with the Taliban while accelerating the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport, and also bringing in additional U.S. troops in a scramble to complete the evacuation in two weeks, Pentagon officials said Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.