WASHINGTON — Spurred by heartbreaking images of war-torn Ukraine presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to U.S. lawmakers, the region’s congressional members are urging President Biden to provide the assistance Ukraine needs to defend itself from a Russian assault that has grown deadlier by the day.
In the first virtual address by a foreign leader to Congress Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy asked for an air-defense system, new sanctions on every politician in the Russian Federation, and a no-fly zone over his country.
After his address, Reps. Tom Reed, John Katko and Chris Jacobs implored the president to do more to assist Ukraine, both in military and humanitarian support. However, none of the three appeared ready to push for Zelenskyy’s biggest ask: a no-fly zone.
President Biden has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighboring Poland as the U.S. seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia. Still, Reed, R-23 of Corning, said in a press call with reporters Wednesday morning that nothing should be dismissed, given the death and destruction caused by a steady Russian bombardment that has caused significant bloodshed, including the loss of many children.
“The videos were very impactful, very powerful,” Reed said. “We cannot take any tools off the table.”
Reed said he could support moving fighter jets from Poland to help Ukraine defend itself from daily bombings that appear to be largely indiscriminate.
“I’m an ‘all of the above’ toolbox guy,” he said.
Reed also praised Ukraine’s president, saying it’s “inspiring to see Zelenskyy fight for his people in defiance of (Vladimir) Putin.”
Katko, R-24 of Camillus, said he was moved by Zelenskyy’s address — it was delivered in both Ukrainian and English — calling it “an impassioned plea for American leadership in the face of unspeakable evil. I was deeply moved by his words and by the plight of the Ukrainian people as they face unfathomable hardship. … The disturbing images of death and destruction illustrated the cruelty of Vladimir Putin and his indiscriminate and criminal assault on men, women and children who simply wish to live free and live in peace.”
Katko said there has been a bipartisan effort to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and increase economic sanctions against Russia, along with delivering humanitarian aid. That assistance includes $13.6 billion in congressional aid.
Jacobs, R-27 of Orchard Park — he is seeking another term in Congress, but in the reconfigured 24th District — also expressed support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine.
“The continued Russian assault on the sovereign nation of Ukraine is reprehensible,” Jacobs said. “I commend President Zelenskyy for his strength and poise in the face of this assault on his country. … We must continue to provide humanitarian assistance and military equipment, including MiGs and other air defense systems, to restore peace, end the Russian invasion and hold Vladimir Putin accountable for the war crimes being committed in Ukraine.”
Shortly after Zelenskyy spoke, Biden formally announced the U.S. would deliver $800 million in additional security aid to Ukraine, including 800 new anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 shoulder-mounted missiles and 7,000 small arms, such as machine guns. The package will include drones, “which demonstrates our commitment to sending our most cutting-edge systems,” Biden said from the White House.
“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said. “This could be a long and difficult battle, but the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations.”
After days of communicating directly with foreign heads of state, Zelenskyy has rolled out a new strategy to go directly to foreign legislatures. Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian parliament on Tuesday.
As the war has unfolded, Congress’ prodding of the White House to get more involved in Ukraine has worked. It was Congress that pushed the White House to ban the importation of Russian oil, a prohibition Biden announced only after it became clear Congress would have done so without him.
Republicans in particular have pushed Biden for greater engagement.
“Provide them the MiGs, provide them the planes and they can create a no-fly zone,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “(Zelenskyy) has never asked for American men or women to be in a battle zone. All he’s ever asked for is: ‘Give us an opportunity to defend ourselves.’ ”
“They need more Javelins (portable anti-tank missiles). They need more ammo. They need more Stingers (surface-to-air missiles). ... They need more airplanes. They need more of everything,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said. “Zelenskyy has the courage of his convictions. The question he asked the Congress and the United States government is, will we have the courage of ours? We’re a superpower. We should act like it.”