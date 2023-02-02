ALBANY — The region’s state legislators, all Republicans, are expressing criticism with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $227 billion spending plan, which includes a record 10% increase in school aid, to $34.5 billion.
Hochul announced the 2023-24 budget Wednesday morning in Albany. The budget proposal is the first step in forging a budget by the April 1 deadline. Intensive negotiations are expected.
Among those expressing concern with the proposed spending plan is state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua.
“The governor has proposed a budget that pushes state spending to a new record-setting level at a time when many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet,” she said. “This budget grows state government, places more mandates on local businesses and provides little relief to working families and seniors. We can do better, and we must do better. As the budget process continues, I will be working with my colleagues in the Legislature to make our state a more affordable and safer place where people want to live.”
While school aid gets a record increase, the budget includes tuition hikes for public universities, while raising cigarette taxes from $4.35 to a nation-high $5.35 per pack.
The budget also includes a proposal to yet again revise the much-criticized state bail law, which largely eliminated pretrial incarceration for people accused of most nonviolent offenses. Hochul wants to give judges greater discretion by removing the “least restrictive means” standard to ensure a defendant returns to court, as opposed to considering how dangerous they appear.
The region’s state legislators have been pushing Hochul for additional changes to the bail law, which they say has played a large role in rising crime rates. However, resistance is expected from the state’s progressive lawmakers.
In statements released after Hochul’s budget presentation, the region’s legislators largely focused more on the size of Hochul’s spending proposal and policies they claim will drive up costs for the budget and taxpayers:
• Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester: “We simply will not have the money to pay for everything Gov. Hochul wants. The bottom line is, for this great state to succeed, state funding has to filter into local businesses and the pockets of hardworking families. Large-scale policy changes that ban gas stoves, increase SUNY tuition and subsidize new high-density housing in upstate New York should not be included in the budget — they will put a strain on the budget itself and pour salt on the open wounds of struggling taxpayers.”
• State Senator Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats: “Gov. Hochul’s proposed budget remains a spend, spend, spend strategy that shells out billions of taxpayer dollars but remains a billion miles away from making New York State more affordable for taxpayers. It largely ignores the reality that New York State remains one of America’s highest-taxed, least affordable, most debt-ridden and over-regulated states, and that we’re leading the nation in population loss. The spending habits of this government under one-party, all-Democrat control can only make New York a more expensive place to live and do business.”
• State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning: “Gov. Hochul said her budget would provide a safer, more affordable, more livable New York in the upcoming year. While this is a nice slogan, the details of her budget couldn’t be anything further from that. The governor’s budget proposal sets a new, record-high of $227 billion spending plan, a tone-deaf total that we must bring down and get under control during budget negotiations in the Legislature. Our state’s financial realities are grim. Just yesterday, the state comptroller reported that New York’s total debt could jump by 42% or $2.5 billion by 2027. …The taxpayer cannot be on the hook for $227 billion in spending this year alone, a total exponentially higher than the budgets of bigger states like Texas and Florida.”
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, did not provide a statement as of Wednesday afternoon.
Joint Senate-Assembly budget hearings are scheduled to begin next week, O’Mara noted.
The Associated Press contributed information to this story.