Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&