ALBANY — If Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of State message is an indicator of the road the Democratic-controlled Legislature will be taking in 2020, the region’s representatives — all Republicans — don’t think it’s the path New York should be taking.
Cuomo delivered his address at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in downtown Albany Wednesday afternoon to an audience of members of the Legislature and top politicians from around the state. The speech kicked off a legislative session that runs through June 2.
Cuomo outlined a plan that included spending billions to upgrade the New York City metro region’s mass-transit system, legalize recreational marijuana, ban polystyrene containers, halt marketing flavored e-cigarettes to children and lower prescription drug costs.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, said many of the governor’s initiatives are laudable. However, with a $6 billion budget gap — much of it caused by skyrocketing Medicaid costs — the assemblyman wonders where the money will come from.
He also sees the struggling upstate area getting short-shrift once again.
Manktelow said Cuomo called for billions in improvements for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or MTA, which operates mass transit in New York City and the downstate region, but outlined nothing for upstate.
“Not one time did he mention the need for (additional) infrastructure upstate,” he said.
Manktelow also was troubled by Cuomo’s words about how to address the Medicaid funding issue. While he did not say it outright, Manktelow said, it appeared the governor was suggesting the state might no longer pick up increases in Medicaid costs, which it has done for several years to provide relief to financially strapped counties.
That, said Manktelow, would make it even more difficult for counties to stay under their property tax caps.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, issued a statement slamming Cuomo’s proposals.
“Today the governor had the opportunity to build hope for New Yorkers by fixing what’s destroying our state: high taxes, crushing regulations and a broken criminal justice system,” she said. “Instead, he took this as an opportunity to point fingers. He is making it a priority to ban repeat sex offenders from public transportation, but offered no solution to fix his broken bail reforms that are putting rapists and murderers back on the streets. I agree with the governor that the middle class is the ‘backbone’ of our state, but unfortunately, his policies are making them U-Haul’s best customers. New York City leaders treat upstate taxpayers like an unlimited ATM, and this has to change if we are going to turn New York around and stop the exodus of people, jobs and opportunity to other states.”
State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, whose district includes Yates County, was equally critical of Cuomo’s address.
Palmesano said “he failed to address the need to fix the disastrous new bail and discovery laws, which are already having wreaking havoc and compromising public safety in communities all around New York state. He didn’t emphasize the importance of providing needed property tax, regulatory and unfunded mandate relief for families, farmers, small business owners and manufacturers. Although, he mentioned the importance of a robust Downstate Five-Year MTA Capital Plan, he has failed to mention or release a Five-Year DOT Capital Plan to improve our Upstate roads and bridges and whether they will receive the same level of attention and funding as the MTA.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, whose district includes Yates, said Cuomo should have touched on changes to the new bail reform law, which has been drawing criticism in the law enforcement community from both sides of the political aisle.
“Gov. Cuomo had a perfect stage to highlight the new bail reform law as the ongoing public safety disaster that it is and at least call for immediate actions to ensure that New Yorkers throughout this state are no longer threatened by a bad law,” said O’Mara. “Not a day goes by without another story of another dangerous criminal being set free. Gov. Cuomo and the Democrats responsible for a bad and dangerous law refuse to heed the warning signs. How long will they wait?”
Manktelow and Palmesano said they’re looking forward to seeing the governor’s executive budget — expected in mid-January — to determine how the state will pay for his legislative priorities and address the $6 billion funding gap.
“I’m certainly not encouraged,” Palmesano said.
State Assemblyman Brian Kolb’s office did not provide a response to the governor’s address.
Cuomo has cautioned against overspending while pledging not to raise taxes. That budget-conscious message could clash with more left-leaning lawmakers and advocates who want to balance the budget with new taxes on the wealthy.
Republicans, who have seen their clout diminish in Albany, say they will hold down spending and resist new taxes.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.