ALBANY — With Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature on Wednesday, New Yorkers age 21 and over can now possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana and smoke it any place where tobacco smoking and vaping are allowed.
That is just one component of legislation passed in the Assembly and Senate to legalize recreational marijuana in New York, which joins at least 15 other states that have also done so.
The legislation also establishes the Office of Cannabis Management to create a regulatory framework covering medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp. And it expands the state’s existing medical marijuana and cannabinoid hemp programs. The legislation also provides licensing for marijuana producers, distributors, retailers, and others in the cannabis market. The Cuomo administration believes it could generate $350 million annually and create 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs across the state.
While legalization advocates hailed its passage, several years in the making, the region’s state legislators, all Republicans, expressed opposition to the legislation for a number of reasons, including fears that it will encourage marijuana use among children and lead to more traffic accidents caused by impaired drivers.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, is among the critics.
“The devil is in the details,” she said in a statement to The Finger Lakes Times. “Whether or not you support adult use of recreational marijuana, one thing is certain: This is a bad bill that will create a bureaucratic nightmare.”
She said that under the plan, Cuomo would have control over recreational, medical and hemp producers through the creation of new agencies overseeing the industry.
Further, said Helming, the legislation “ignores the legitimate safety concerns of law enforcement and district attorneys, as well as those of medical and public health experts, employers and local communities. It will take up to two years for sales to start. In that time, I will be fighting for these concerns to be addressed, for all constituencies to be heard, and for this process to be transparent.”
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, said he is concerned about greater accessibility to marijuana by children. Making it more readily available will open the door to abuse by those under 21, he said.
Additionally, he said there are issues involving people with CDL driving licenses, such as truckers, when it comes to marijuana use, saying it has not been decriminalized at the federal level.
“If you have a CDL license and you are drug tested, you could lose your job,” he said. “The federal laws trump the state laws.”
And from a highway safety perspective, he has concerns about preventing people from driving while high.
“There’s no way of testing if the drug is in your system,” he said. “That should be in place” before it is decriminalized.
State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, whose district includes Yates County, said he remains “adamantly opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York state and fear we are taking steps in this legislation that will create long-term risks to public health and safety across our communities. … Educators and public health experts point to the risks for the well-being of our children. Enhancing the availability and acceptability of marijuana sends the wrong message to young people, could lead to the use of other drugs like heroin and opioids and endangers their future quality of life. Police officers, prosecutors and other law enforcement leaders continue to warn that legalizing marijuana leads to less safe roadways, increased traffic fatalities and other criminal justice concerns.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, whose district includes Yates County, said he was one of the first Republican state senators to support the legalization of medical marijuana but has many concerns with the legislation, including motorist safety, increasing accessibility to those under the age of 21, the drug’s impact on the mental health of young users and potential consequences for the workplace.
“There are far too many loose ends in this legislation that have not been given a full public airing and that pose a troubling risk to safe roads, safe communities, safe schools, safe workplaces, and public health and safety overall,” he said. “We continue to hear an outcry of warnings from police officers and law enforcement leaders, public health experts, local government leaders, educators and employers. We should pay attention to these warnings and not move forward while there remain so many long-term uncertainties over the potential negative consequences.”
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, did not reply to an emailed request for comment sent to his spokesperson.
Addressing inequities
Advocates for criminal justice reform hope it will also help redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates.
The legislation provides protections for cannabis users in the workplace, housing, family court and in schools, colleges and universities, and sets a target of providing half of marijuana licenses to individuals from underrepresented communities. And police could no longer use the odor of cannabis as pretext for searching someone’s car for contraband.
New York will start automatically expunging the criminal records of people with certain past marijuana-related convictions, and law enforcement in the state won’t be able to arrest or prosecute individuals for possession of marijuana up to 3 ounces. That’s a step beyond a 2019 law that expunged many past convictions for marijuana possession and reduced the penalty for possessing small amounts.
Unlike all other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, New Yorkers over the age of 21 can now smoke cannabis in public, including on sidewalks.
“No adult-use legalization state permits the personal use of cannabis in public,” Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, the nation’s oldest cannabis reform advocacy organization, said. “In every state it remains a penalty, typically a civil one.”
The law immediately allows using cannabis in public spaces, though New Yorkers can’t smoke or vape marijuana in locations prohibited by state law, including workplaces, indoors bars and restaurants, colleges and universities, hospitals and within 100 feet of a school. And stricter local rules on smoking apply.
Local governments can pass stricter rules on marijuana use and impose small civil penalties as long as they don’t “completely or essentially prohibit a person” from lawful use of marijuana.
The new law allows cities, towns and villages to opt out of allowing adult-use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses by passing a local law by Dec. 31, 2021, or nine months after the effective date of the legislation. They cannot opt out of legalization.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.