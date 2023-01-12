ALBANY — The region’s state legislators have weighed in on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State message, in which she outlined affordable housing, mental health and public safety as among her top goals for 2023.
Local lawmakers responded to Hochul’s address by email. Here is a portion of what each had to say:
• State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua: “Based upon early feedback, I’m not convinced the Governor’s speech provided our upstate working-class families and small business owners with much hope for meaningful relief. My constituents continue to make it clear. They want a safer and more affordable New York. Too many are feeling overburdened — by the cost of living, by the cost of doing business, and by the everyday challenges of being a taxpayer in New York State. While I am pleased the Governor acknowledged these issues as top priorities, her next steps will show what are the most important. She must make good on her commitment to find common ground and fix the state’s problems. It is my hope the Governor will reach across the political aisle and invite everyone to the table. I know if asked, I am ready to do the hard work. ... I believe we can find common ground on many of these issues if everyone is invited to the table. I’ll keep fighting.”
• State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats: “Gov. Hochul gave a very low-key, safe speech. She highlighted the affordability crisis we have in New York State, but every agenda item she spoke of will only make New York a more expensive place to live and do business. She appears intent on spending every last taxpayer dime, and then some. It’s going to demand more and more revenue, including higher taxes and increased borrowing. New York State remains one of America’s highest-taxed, least affordable, most debt-ridden and over-regulated states, and we’re leading the nation in population loss to top it off.”
• Assemblyman Brian Manktelow of R-130, Lyons: “All across New York, residents are feeling the rise in inflation, they are witnessing a crime surge in areas that were once safe, hospital staffing shortages and police officers not being recognized for their efforts. This is not the future I want for the great state I once knew. Gov. Hochul made promises today for brighter days ahead, but they lacked the sense of urgency needed to stop the rampant outmigration of our residents to other states. I urge her to keep these crucial priorities in check to ease the burden on New Yorkers.”
• Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester: “I am encouraged by Gov. Hochul’s list of priorities. Addressing public safety, not raising income taxes, and increasing available mental health resources are all issues we should stand behind. However, she couldn’t seem to stop contradicting herself. She acknowledged high energy costs and stated a priority for affordable housing, but then proposed that all home heating be electric by 2035 and that new construction of small buildings be zero emissions by 2025. If the state subsidizes apartment buildings and makes it cost-prohibitive to build single-family homes, how will New Yorkers ever afford to own their home? How will taxpayers pay for these new energy changes? And what will be the real price tag? Affordability is a huge concern for taxpayers right now and these new proposals will only make it more expensive to live in New York.”
• Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning: “Gov. Hochul delivered the annual State of the State address outlining her priorities for the upcoming session. I hope for, and expect, more specific details about her agenda when she presents her Executive Budget proposal later this month. One thing is for certain, the governor and Legislature must address the challenging affordability and public-safety crisis facing our state. Violent crime in our communities, out-of-control spending, over-taxation, record inflation, one-party rule and costly, burdensome regulations on our small-business owners are devastating hardworking New Yorkers and contributing to the alarming exodus of residents and businesses that continue to leave our state.”