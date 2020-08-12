The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council will hold a public session to identify COVID-19-related impacts and to receive community input to outline best practices to move the region forward. It's scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Anyone interested in "attending" the virtual meeting must RSVP by 10 a.m. Aug. 13. Visit NYS-FingerLakes@esd.ny.gov to reserve a spot. Those who RSVP will be sent details on how to hook into the meeting after the 10 a.m. deadline.

