GENEVA — One of the area’s recognized experts on Seneca Lake has been honored with the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance’s inaugural Citizens Award.
John Halfman, a professor of environmental studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, was presented the award June 4 at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center gazebo at the north end of Seneca Lake. IT recognizes an individual who contributes significantly to the alliance’s mission of protecting the water quality of the 11 Finger Lakes.
Dan Corbett, president of water quality for the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, which is an Alliance member, thanked Halfman for “teaching not just students, but all of us, about the issues of Seneca Lake and for playing a key role in the current watershed management plan. You hear the expression standing on the shoulders of those that came before you. John’s still here, but we’re sill standing on his shoulders.”
Lisa Cleckner, director of the Finger Lakes Institute in Geneva, which Halfman helped establish, said that Halfman has “engaged and taught hundreds of HWS students about the lakes through research missions on our vessel as well as in our laboratories.”
Cleckner went on to say because Halfman publishes his data and research as open sources, it is widely disseminated and can be used by people trying to make decisions about how to protect our local waters — and sharing that information with managers, government agencies and citizens is a goal of the Institute.
In accepting the award, Halfman said he collects a lot of data and tries to interpret it the best he can.
“Some of those interpretations have changed over the years,” Halfman said. “Most of the changes are influenced by students. They say, ‘No, Halfman, you’re wrong.’ And sometimes they’re right, which is good. That’s the way science should really be.”
Halfman, who lives on Seneca Lake, joined the HWS faculty in 1994.