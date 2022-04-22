GENEVA –– Earth Day is Friday and the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes will host an education series with more than 15 experts on watershed resilience during May.
The speakers will be available both in person and virtual.
Wth a common mission to protect water quality, this collaborative effort by 9 of the 11 Finger Lakes will educate watershed residents, local governments and businesses to adopt practices that will help protect and preserve the lake for sustainable water quality, recreational use and tourism.
The month of events will include many virtual sessions as well as in-person demonstrations that are free to all participants. Topics include climate resiliency, home, garden and shoreline practices,rain garden and rain barrel workshops, invasive species threats, citizen science and more.
"As a rapidly changing environment increases threats to our waters, working together through the Finger Lakes to empower communities to better protect our natural resources through resiliency is imperative,'' said Margie Creamer, president of the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance.
"We at the Alliance are a proud supporter of the Lake Friendly Living initiative and are looking forward to some exceptional educational opportunities being offered throughout May,'' Creamer said.
The keynote speaker will be Fred Stoss of the University at Buffalo on consequences and solutions for the Finger Lakes basin as it relates to climate change. That is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 2.
A calendar of events and speakers can be found by visiting http://www.flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living.