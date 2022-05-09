PENN YAN — A recent ceremony at Penn Yan Academy had the look and feel of students signing letters of intent to play college athletics.
That wasn’t the case, but several students who inked agreements with local companies as part of the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program may well have set the course for their future.
“This is a great opportunity for our students,” Penn Yan Superintendent of Schools Howard Dennis said.
Students and company officials signed paperwork as part of a recent school board meeting. They were Wyatt DeKay and Bill Middlebrook (Penn Yan Aero), Brenden Manahan and Joshua Kinsey (Abtex), Reece Middlebrook and Stephanie Morse (OptiTorque), and Jacob Gilbert Morley and Tim Murphy (Murphy Mechanical and Machine).
Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association created the regional apprenticeship program several years ago. The nonprofit supports the area manufacturing community by partnering with industry, academia and government to address a shortage of skilled and advanced manufacturing prospects.
RTMA Executive Director Bob Coyne said the organization is more than 75 years old. More recently, it has partnered with the likes of Monroe Community College and Finger Lakes Community College to address the issue.
“The RTMA was founded by local tool-and-dye shops during World War II, when there was a big shortage of skilled labor. Younger folks were just not getting into the trades,” Coyne said. “It has progressed from tool-and-dye to technical training and skilled manufacturing. We asked ourselves, where is the next generation of apprentices coming from?”
Coyne said the regional program is part of a national resurgence in pre-apprenticeship opportunities.
“The focus used to be on the 18-24 age group, but we asked ourselves, why can’t we start reaching them earlier, when they are still in high school?” Coyne continued. “Our intent is to have students be interested in advanced manufacturing before they leave high school. After graduating, it will be like herding cats.”
Coyne and Penn Yan Academy Guidance Counselor John Donohue noted the school already has a progressive career technical education program that includes agriculture, construction, and pre-engineering.
“We are a nationally certified program and have some pretty high-end equipment in those shops,” Donohue said. “We have kids working with lasers, computer technology and creating designs for online imaging or 3D imaging. We had a fair amount of interest among our students for the apprenticeship program and reached out to about a dozen local companies. We weren’t able to put this together for more companies this year, but hope to expand it in the future.”
“We hope to replicate this scenario with other types of businesses for our students,” Dennis added.
Coyne said interested students go through short interviews with every employer involved in the program, and they rank each other on a numeric basis before they are matched up.
“It’s kind of like speed dating ... if it doesn’t work out with one employer, you have already been interviewed by the others,” Coyne said. “Students are notified that they are matched up with ‘Employer X’ and would you accept their offer? The invitation leads to signing day.”
While the apprenticeship program started in Monroe County in 2019, Coyne said it has expanded to nine counties in the Finger Lakes Region, most recently Yates.
“We are focused on education in all trades, not just welding and machining — precision optics, automated equipment, trades that pay very well and take some sort of post-high school education, but not college degrees,” he said.
Depending on a student’s age, he or she either will shadow company employees in a non-paid position or enter into a paid co-op. This year, nearly 160 students across the greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region are aligned with more than 100 companies.
For years, the lone options for high school students after graduation were college, the military or “rolling the dice” on entering the general workforce. Coyne said the apprenticeship program belongs in that conversation now.
“We feel the future of the skilled labor workforce is youth. Our motto is we want to be part of the decision,” he said. “During these signing events, we need to make it exciting and celebratory for the kids and the schools. It’s a huge celebration. That is what the program is all about.”